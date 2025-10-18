Box Office: Thamma sells 15,000 tickets in advance in top National Chains; Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna starrer battles Pre Diwali

Thamma sold around 15,000 tickets in the top national chains as of 7 PM (October 18). With two and a half days more to go for release, the film is probably looking at 60,000 - 70,000 sales at PIC (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) eventually, which won't be much, but what really matters is how it performs on the release day, as the day after Diwali has seen films with negligible advances put up good numbers by walkups.

The Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is hitting the cinemas on the day after Diwali Laxmi Puja, which is one of the biggest days for business, if not the biggest. Advance booking is one factor that plays a major role in deciding the opening day of any film. However, during the Diwali weekend, advances have always been slow due to festivities.

The opening day figure of Thamma will heavily depend on the spot booking and initial word-of-mouth. If the audience received it well, the movie will see an instant boost in its evening and night shows.

Makers plan paid premieres for Thamma

Continuing the tradition of Munjya and Stree 2 paid premieres, Thamma will have midnight shows, a day before its nationwide release on Tuesday, October 21. The challenge for Thamma will be to match the Stree 2's preview collections.

For the unversed, Thamma is a vampire-comedy that follows the events after Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is releasing along with Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

