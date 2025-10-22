Dude Box Office Collections: Pradeep Ranganathan starrer at 80cr Worldwide in 5 days

Tamil film Dude held well on the day after Diwali, collecting Rs. 10.50 crore approx. That marks a 20 per cent drop from Diwali, which is normal for the course. The hold was better in Tamil Nadu, which was down only 15 per cent from Monday.

The five-day running total for the film in India stands at Rs. 59.50 crore approx. With over Rs. 20 crore coming from overseas markets, where Malaysia is collecting well on weekdays in the post-Diwali period, the worldwide box office gross is at nearly Rs. 80 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Dude in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 11.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.50 cr. Monday Rs. 13.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.50 cr. Total Rs. 59.50 cr.

In Tamil Nadu, the film is close to Rs. 40 crore in five days, already crossing the first week numbers of Dragon. The Diwali holidays are over, but there will be some residual festival demand effect today and a little bit on Thursday as well. The first week should be around Rs. 45 crore. From there, the film should be targeting Rs. 70 crore plus final and if it sustains strongly, possibly surpass Dragon as well.

The film is collecting well outside Tamil Nadu as well, although APTS could probably have held better from the start it had. The collection has fallen sharply, and at this rate, the film is going to end below Dragon despite the opening day being nearly 3x.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dude in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 39.75 cr. APTS Rs. 12.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 4.10 cr. Kerala Rs. 2.65 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.50 cr. Total Rs. 59.50 cr.

