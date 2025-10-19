4 Telugu movies to watch in theaters on Christmas 2025: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit to Vishwak Sen’s Funky

As Christmas 2025 inches closer, several Telugu films are gearing up to hit the big screens during the festive season. With many stars eyeing the silver screen, here's a list of movies you'll want to keep an eye on.

4 Telugu films to watch in theaters on Christmas 2025

1. Dacoit: A Love Story

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan Director: Shaneil Deo

Shaneil Deo Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release Date: December 25, 2025

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur are all set to share the screen for the first time in the action thriller Dacoit: A Love Story. Directed by renowned cinematographer Shaneil Deo, the film follows the tale of an angry convict seeking revenge on his ex-girlfriend for cheating him.

What went wrong between them and why they are at odds forms the heart of the narrative. Anurag Kashyap is expected to play a police officer, with an ensemble cast that includes Sunil, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and more.

While the film is currently scheduled for a Christmas release, there are rumors that it might be postponed. Interestingly, Shruti Haasan was initially roped in as the co-lead but later opted out of the project.

2. Shambhala

Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyerr, Swasika Vijay, Madhunandan, Harsha Vardhan, Ravi Varma

Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyerr, Swasika Vijay, Madhunandan, Harsha Vardhan, Ravi Varma Director: Ugandhar Muni

Ugandhar Muni Genre: Supernatural Horror Thriller

Supernatural Horror Thriller Release Date: December 25, 2025

Shambhala is a supernatural horror thriller set to hit theatres this Christmas. Set in the 1980s, the story begins when a meteor crashes into the deeply superstitious village of Shambhala.

As strange and eerie events begin to unfold, an atheist scientist is forced to confront ancient horrors that cannot be explained with the scientific knowledge of the time.

3. Champion

Cast: Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Bhavani Neerati, Kruthi Kanj Singh Rathod, Edward Sonnenblick

Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Bhavani Neerati, Kruthi Kanj Singh Rathod, Edward Sonnenblick Director: Pradeep Advaitham

Pradeep Advaitham Genre: Period Sports Drama

Period Sports Drama Release Date: December 25, 2025

Champion is a period sports drama that stars Roshann Meka, son of veteran actor Srikanth Meka, in the lead role. Directed by Pradeep Advaitham, the story narrates the tale of Michael, a gifted footballer from Secunderabad who dreams of making it big in London.

Despite his raw and natural talent on the field, an unexpected twist alters Michael's journey, forcing him to question whether he will ever achieve his goal. The movie also marks the Telugu debut of Malayali actress Anaswara Rajan as the female lead with the character Chandrakala.

4. Funky

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, VTV Ganesh, VK Naresh

Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, VTV Ganesh, VK Naresh Director: Anudeep KV

Anudeep KV Genre: Romantic Family Comedy

Romantic Family Comedy Release Date: TBA

After the underwhelming critical and commercial response to Laila, Vishwak Sen is returning to the big screen with Funky, a romantic family comedy. Directed by Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV, the film promises to be a fun, light-hearted entertainer for the festive season.

The teaser revealed an amusing storyline featuring quirky characters attempting to make a film titled Funky. The makers have even poked fun at the current trend of movie franchises, humorously clarifying that Funky will not have a sequel.

Starring Dragon actress Kayadu Lohar as the co-lead, the film is expected to release this Christmas, although an official release date has yet to be confirmed.

