Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's nickname for baby Dua revealed: Maasi Anisha shares cute update

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared a heartwarming moment with fans by revealing their daughter Dua’s face for the first time. The couple posted pictures on Instagram during Diwali, capturing themselves and their little one in festive attire. Ranveer looked dapper in a beige kurta-pyjama with a matching jacket, while Deepika twinned with Dua in a maroon gown-style suit and traditional jewellery. The post instantly caught fans’ attention, showcasing the family’s festive spirit and love.

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments with love, with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif joining in to send warm wishes to the family.

Here’s the adorable nickname Anisha Padukone uses for baby Dua

The sweetest part of the post came from Deepika’s sister, Anisha Padukone, who left a touching comment on the Diwali post. She wrote, “This little piece of my heart, my Tingu,” instantly melting hearts online. Fans quickly reacted to the comment, praising the cute nickname and showering the family with love.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024. The couple revealed her name last Diwali, writing, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers.” Until now, the couple had kept their daughter away from the public eye and requested photographers to respect their privacy. Dua’s first official pictures online mark a rare and cherished glimpse into the family’s personal life.

Motherhood has transformed Deepika Padukone

In a previous interview with CNBC-TV18, Deepika Padukone reflected on how motherhood changed her. She said, “I’ve always been a patient person, but my tolerance levels now are… It pushes you out of your comfort zone and makes you a social person; I’ve never been a social person. Having to interact with other parents, and now playschool. Motherhood just pushes you out of your comfort zone, in a good way. I’ve always wanted to be a mother, and now I’m playing my best role.”

The Diwali pictures beautifully capture the couple’s joy, with Dua sitting on Deepika’s lap during the puja, hands folded in prayer, while her parents look on lovingly. The post has gone viral, drawing admiration from fans and celebrities alike, and marking one of the most heartwarming celebrity moments of the festive season.

