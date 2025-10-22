Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’s YoonA and Lee Chae Min spotted vacationing in Vietnam, celebrate success with crew

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty ended on a high note for everyone watching the show! With a happy ending for Lee Chae Min-YoonA’s Yi Heon and Yeon Ji Young, the cast and crew of the period romance drama embarked on a reward vacation spanning a couple of days in Vietnam. The cast left for their overseas stay on October 21 and were spotted enjoying the sights and sounds of the Asian city of Da Nang.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty's cast and crew enjoy a reward vacation

Onlookers shot photos and videos of the actors as well as the crew members, including the director and writer, strolling about, enjoying the view. Dressed in comfortable fits instead of their usual makeup-filled looks, the Bon Appétit, Your Majesty stars appeared very much ready for their downtime. Apart from the male and female leads, actors Yoon Seo Ah, who played the trustworthy dog-nosed sous chef Seo Gil Gum, and Oh Eui Sik, who portrayed the reliable royal official Im Seong Jae, were also seen. Moreover, a selfie was shared from Lee Joo Ahn and Park Young Woon, who played the jester Gong Gil and the Prince’s Guard Shin Soo Hyuk, respectively.

YoonA was spotted in a T-shirt and long skirt combo with her hair flowing free under a cap. Meanwhile, the breakout star of the show, Lee Chae Min, was decked in a white T-shirt and an open shirt look, over some comfortable loose pants. With flip flops on their feet and cross-body bags that carried only necessities, the actors seemed ready for a fun time without being concerned about their highly booked schedules otherwise.

Fans of the stars and the show recorded them out and about, taking in the beauty of Vietnam while under the protection of bodyguards. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty became one of the most unexpected hits of the year thanks to the fabulous acting presented by YoonA and Lee Chae Min, as well as the interesting storyline, which managed to lure in viewers and keep them hooked at every step.

