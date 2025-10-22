Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali in NYC: Family puja, diyas, and adorable moments with Malti Marie

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali this year in New York with their daughter, Malti Marie, and close family members. The intimate yet festive celebration beautifully captured the essence of family traditions, love, and cultural pride.

Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali celebration with family

On Wednesday, October 22, Priyanka shared a series of photos from her Diwali celebration on Instagram. Dressed in a stunning red ethnic outfit, she was joined by Nick Jonas, who wore a classic off-white kurta set. Their daughter Malti looked adorable in a red lehenga as the family performed Lakshmi puja together.

Sharing glimpses of the celebration, Priyanka wrote, “A little bit of this and so much of that. This Diwali was full of heart and love. Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Malti’s friends. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness.”

The photo carousel showed candid family moments, from Priyanka helping Malti paint diyas and make rangoli to the family offering prayers during the Lakshmi puja. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was also part of the celebration.

Here’s how Priyanka made Malti’s Diwali special

Priyanka also hosted a small Diwali party for Malti and her friends, introducing them to Indian traditions. The children enjoyed activities like mehendi, rangoli-making, and festive games. Boys wore pagadis while girls dressed in colorful ethnic outfits.

Malti added her own adorable touch to the family puja by bringing her toy idols to the ceremony. The evening ended with the family posing for pictures and Priyanka sharing a mirror selfie with Nick in the background.

Earlier, Priyanka also gave a glimpse of Malti’s cute tattoo on Instagram Stories, and fans couldn’t stop adoring the little one’s charm.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She is also working on Citadel Season 2 and will star in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who married in 2018, continue to celebrate Indian traditions with their daughter, blending their cultural worlds beautifully, one festive moment at a time.

