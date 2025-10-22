Has Hwasa split from businessman boyfriend? MAMAMOO star reacts to ‘sometimes breaking up might be best’ comment

Hwasa is a very respected K-pop singer who has built her career on having a bold, honest, and unique personality, making her very desirable to many. And while her personal life continues to be intriguing to fans and admirers, she remains private. Her latest release may, however, hint at the status of her romantic relationship. Called Good Goodbye, the song talks about a clean and acceptable break-up, speaking about which recently, Hwasa agreed with the saying that sometimes separating might be in the best interest of those involved. This has now raised suspicions that the songstress has separated from her longtime partner, a businessman 12 years her senior.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa hints at a possible breakup

Hwasa may be single again! In 2023, it was reported that the MAMAMOO member had been dating a successful businessman for the last five years. While the identity of the man continued to be a well-kept secret, the current condition of their relationship has seemingly been revealed by the star. Her agency denied commenting on her dating rumors, sharing that it was her private life.

Appearing on SBS PowerFM’s Cultwo Show, she spoke about her latest song Good Goodbye starring Park Jung Min. “When I first wrote the song, many people asked me, ‘Can a good goodbye even exist? I’ve never experienced one, so I don’t understand.’ But after releasing it, a lot of listeners said they could receive the message positively, even if they haven’t personally experienced a good goodbye.” She added that it has made her proud of her music.

On being asked whether good goodbyes exist in real life and if she had ever experienced it herself, the singer, disagreeing with the other guest, shared that, “I think it’s possible [to have clean breakups].” When the host shared that ‘breaking up might be for the best’ in cases where, despite love, there’s stress, Hwasa reacted with a small ‘yes’ and ended up laughing out loud, cheering for the response.

Previously, during her appearance on Park Na Rae’s YouTube show Na Rae Sik with Han Hye Jin, she had added how all three of them were ‘single’, hinting at her breakup.

