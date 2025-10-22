EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office: Rishab Shetty's film sees jump on 3rd Wednesday, remains on track for Rs. 200 crore club

The Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 is on track to collect Rs. 200 crore in Hindi, depending on how it performs further. Details Inside.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Oct 22, 2025 | 10:10 PM IST | 97K
Kantara: Chapter 1 collected Rs. 4.50 crore net today, witnessing a jump of 12 percent over its third Tuesday, that too, when the ticket prices came back to normalcy. This spike has prominence as it comes in the times when the movie has lost major showcasing to Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. When compared to the previous Wednesday, the spike is around 20 percent, which is very encouraging. 

Places where Diwali was celebrated yesterday, like Maharashtra, saw a jump in collections today, while the rest remained flat or witnessed a nominal drop.

The third week’s cume reached Rs. 23.50 crore in 6 days. It is expected to wrap the week at Rs. 26-27 crore. Currently standing at Rs 177.50 crore, Kantara: Chapter 1 will wind its third week crossing the Rs. 180 crore mark. 

It will need Rs. 20 crore more to hit the Rs. 200 crore net mark in Hindi. Going by the current trends, the mythological saga is very much on track to clock the double-century mark, unless something surprising happens. 

Box-Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India:

Day

Net Hindi Box Office

Week One (8 days)

Rs. 101.75 cr.

2nd Friday

Rs. 6.75 cr.

2nd Saturday

Rs. 13.75 cr.

2nd Sunday

Rs. 13.75 cr. 

2nd Monday

Rs. 4.00 cr. 

2nd Tuesday

Rs. 6.00 cr.

2nd Wednesday

Rs. 3.75 cr.

2nd Thursday

Rs. 3.50 cr. 

3rd Friday

Rs. 3.25 cr. 

3rd Saturday

Rs. 3.75 cr. 

3rd Sunday

Rs. 5.15 cr. 

3rd Monday

Rs. 3.10 cr. 

3rd Tuesday

Rs. 4.00 cr.

3rd Wednesday

Rs. 4.50 cr. (est.)

Total

Rs. 177.50 cr. (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question. 

