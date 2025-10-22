Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office: Rishab Shetty's film sees jump on 3rd Wednesday, remains on track for Rs. 200 crore club

Kantara: Chapter 1 collected Rs. 4.50 crore net today, witnessing a jump of 12 percent over its third Tuesday, that too, when the ticket prices came back to normalcy. This spike has prominence as it comes in the times when the movie has lost major showcasing to Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. When compared to the previous Wednesday, the spike is around 20 percent, which is very encouraging.

Places where Diwali was celebrated yesterday, like Maharashtra, saw a jump in collections today, while the rest remained flat or witnessed a nominal drop.

The third week’s cume reached Rs. 23.50 crore in 6 days. It is expected to wrap the week at Rs. 26-27 crore. Currently standing at Rs 177.50 crore, Kantara: Chapter 1 will wind its third week crossing the Rs. 180 crore mark.

It will need Rs. 20 crore more to hit the Rs. 200 crore net mark in Hindi. Going by the current trends, the mythological saga is very much on track to clock the double-century mark, unless something surprising happens.

Box-Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India:

Day Net Hindi Box Office Week One (8 days) Rs. 101.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 6.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 3.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.15 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.10 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 4.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 4.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 177.50 cr. (est.)

