Box Office: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat sells 5000 tickets in National Chains, Harshvardhan Rane's film aims for a good start

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat sold around 5,000 tickets in the top National chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, as of 7 PM (October 18). The movie has very limited showcasing in national chains, still it is recording good sales. The tragic romantic drama, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is looking to clock around 25,000 to 30,000 tickets in top chains unless a big jump comes on Monday.

Besides top multiplex chains, the film is buzzing strongly in circles where two surprise blockbusters this year, Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) and Saiyaara, scored heavily. The film is doing better in other non-national chains, with some places even seeing better sales than its rival release, Thamma. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a smaller centre film and these centres are the worst hit during Pre-Diwali, so that is also a factor playing here.

Directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat aims for a good opening, despite the clash. As per Pinkvilla Predicts, it is expected to open in the vicinity of Rs. 7 crore to Rs. 10 crore net, which is a superb start for a Harshvardhan Rane film. However, the opening day figure will heavily depend on the spot booking and initial word-of-mouth. If the movie manages to cater to the audience well, it will see an instant boost in its sales throughout the day.

The box office clash with Thamma will definitely have its effect. However, Diwali is such a big festive period that multiple movies can co-exist and put a happy weekend together.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

