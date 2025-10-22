Dhruv Vikram reveals how father Chiyaan Vikram's fame benefits him, talks about star kid tag: 'Ready to do whatever...'

Dhruv Vikram is basking in the critical acclaim of his latest movie, Bison, directed by Mari Selvaraj. As the actor actively promotes the film, a press conference was held with members of the Telugu media, during which he was asked whether he had benefited from being a star kid.

Dhruv Vikram reflects on whether there are advantages to being a star kid

Speaking with the Telugu media during the press conference, Dhruv said, “Yes, I don't deny that I am a star child. I have got some opportunities. But I will work hard to make people accept me as a real actor, love me, and create a place in Indian cinema. I am ready to do whatever it takes.”

Additionally, when asked about his first two films, Varma and Aditya Varma, Dhruv clarified that those ventures remain a part of his past. He admitted that although he wished he could forget that phase, it served as a stepping stone in his growth as an artist.

The actor explained that those early experiences helped him become the person he is today, someone who can speak with confidence. He emphasized that he has no regrets about that chapter in his career.

For those unaware, Dhruv Vikram is the son of actor Chiyaan Vikram. He made his theatrical debut in 2019 with Aditya Varma, the official remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy.

Later, he also starred alongside his father in the gangster crime drama Mahaan, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

More about Bison

Bison is a sports action drama with Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film follows the story of Kittan Velusamy, a youngster from a socially oppressed community in rural Tamil Nadu.

From a young age, Kittan dreams of pursuing Kabaddi. The movie focuses on the challenges he faces due to his identity and the deep-rooted prejudices of those around him. Whether he succeeds in achieving his dream forms the crux of the narrative.

In addition to Dhruv, the flick also stars Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, and many more in key roles.

