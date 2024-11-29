Mavuris Unveils "Dare to Drape Differently" Campaign: A Modern Homage to Heritage Textiles

Mavuris, a brand deeply committed to preserving India's textile legacy, introduces its latest campaign, "Dare to Drape Differently." At the helm of Mavuris is Harika Mavuri, a visionary whose passion for traditional Indian sarees is rooted in her family’s legacy dating back to the 1930s. The name of the brand, Mavuris, honors Harika's great-grandmother-in-law, Smt. Late Mavuri Veeramma, who sold sarees on foot in the streets of Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

This heritage, combined with Harika's own artistic journey, has shaped Mavuris into a brand that celebrates the essence of India's weaving traditions while catering to the modern woman. "A saree is not meant to confine but to reflect who you are," she shares. This sentiment is at the core of the "Dare to Drape Differently" campaign, which encourages wearers to explore the versatility of the saree, experimenting with new styles and embracing its inherent adaptability.

Harika's unique perspective, stemming from her Fine Arts background, redefines the saree as not just a garment but also a powerful symbol of self-expression. Driven by a passion for art, a project in Pochampally exposed her to the hard work and tedious process behind creating these woven pieces by the artisans, which now influences Mavuris’ mission to preserve and celebrate these ancient crafts. This dedication culminated in the recent opening of Mavuris’ flagship store in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. Each drape showcased in the campaign is a tribute to timeless weaves, celebrated for centuries in India as pieces of art—such as Kanchipuram Silk, Patan Patola, Paithani, Banarasi, and Ponduru Jamdani.

"We want young people, especially Gen Z, to see the saree as more than a cultural piece—it’s an expressive, versatile statement that aligns with their bold individuality," she explains. Mavuris' is certified under the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, which gives the brand an incredible platform to showcase numerous local weaves, some of which bear the prestigious GI (geographic indication) tags, strengthening the brand’s dedication to authenticity and quality. Harika hopes to inspire a new generation to carry the saree into the future with pride, individuality, and creativity.

Through the campaign, Mavuris reimagines traditional saree styles with a contemporary twist, empowering the modern Indian woman to explore a saree in ways that feel authentic and liberating. The brand invites everyone to immerse themselves in the Mavuris experience at their Hyderabad store or explore their collections at www.mavuris.com.

About Mavuris:

Located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana, the latest two-story store offers a vast and exquisite collection of artisanal sarees. To cater to those who admire sarees and strive to make a statement, Mavuris offers a wide range of over 5000+ sarees, including Kanchipuram, Banarasi, Bengal Jamdani, Patan Patola, Kalamkaris, Paithani, Ikats, Khadi, and others. The store in Jubilee Hills guides customers through long lines of artisanal weaves, with reliable and knowledgeable staff at their service. The store is carefully curated with impressive collections, with each piece reflecting Mavuris' commitment to slow fashion and sustainable practices.

Concept and Ideation: The AJ Productions and ideafirst

Creative Direction & Stylist: Preetham Jukalker

Photography: Anand Gogoi

H&M: Ashima Kapoor

Talent: Medhavi & Amu Teli

Jewellery: Goddess of Glocal

Production: The AJ Productions

Agency: ideafirst