EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's new ladylove's name is Gauri, has no connection to Bollywood; details inside

Aamir Khan has found love once again. The 59-year-old actor has decided to embrace a new relationship and is said to be dating a woman from Bengaluru. Sources reveal that Aamir has already introduced her to his family, and the meeting went well. He appears to be quite serious about this relationship, which is why he involved his family. Pinkvilla has learned that the mystery woman’s name is Gauri, and she has no connection to Bollywood.

An interesting update about Aamir Khan's love life has been making the rounds on the internet. Pinkvilla has now learned that his partner's name is Gauri, and she is based in Bangalore with no ties to Bollywood.

Although Aamir Khan has chosen to keep his new relationship private and hasn’t made any official statements, if the rumors are true, this new chapter in his life is bound to surprise his fans. We tried to reach out to Aamir's spokesperson for a comment, but no response was received.

Just to recap, Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple had two children—a son, Junaid Khan, and a daughter, Ira Khan. However, in December 2002, the duo filed for divorce and got separated.

A few years later, in 2005, Aamir tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao, and they welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, in 2011. Unfortunately, in 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan shares a good relationship with both his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Despite their separations, he keeps things respectful and maintains a strong bond with them. He also has a close relationship with all his children—Junaid, Ira, and Azad—making sure they feel loved and supported.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which unfortunately underperformed at the box office, prompting him to take a break from acting. This year, he is set to make a comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, a film that will also reunite him with Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary.