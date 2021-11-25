MOJ is now the one-stop destination for some exciting Fashion & Beauty content!

If there’s something more exciting than the upcoming Christmas holidays, it has to be the biggest announcement made by MOJ and it has got us excited! India’s number one short-video app, MOJ is now launching the Fashion & Beauty category to broaden their spectrum and we can’t keep calm about it! Creators are already giving their best shot at it and the latest hashtag GlowUpWithMoj is currently trending with video plays over 5 billion! There are 140k+ creators who have created content on the challenges under #GlowUpWithMoj and more are to follow!

To kickstart the launch, MOJ has also started fashion challenges, makeup transformations, 3D face painting challenges, and an animal-inspired transformation, and from fashion creators to digital enthusiasts, everyone is participating in it. These challenges have already been taken to the next level by the creators and we cannot wait to see how things are going to be in the coming times. Here are the transformations by some talented MOJ creators that you should save for that little extra beauty game.

These video transformations are based on the following unique and interesting challenges:

Challenge 1: CityRunway

Fashion content creators are representing their cities through outfits that match the culture of their place or bear striking resemblance to any famous place or destination in the city. We are witnessing some really kickass videos from creators who have a flair for fashion.

Challenge 2: AnimalInspirationmakeup

The second challenge is another interesting one where creators are doing makeup inspired by any animal. From their spirit animal to zodiac signs, they are drawing inspiration from the coolest references! You too can participate in this challenge if you have amazing ideas in mind.

Challenge 3: MetGalaLook

Creators are recreating some of the best and worst looks from the MET Gala and showing us how to level the challenge up! Be a part of this challenge using #METGALALOOK #GLOWUPWITHMOJ

Challenge 4: RetroLook

Yet another transformation challenge that would keep you hooked for long. The creators will be transitioning from regular outfits to iconic Indian retro looks, and we can not wait to see some mind-boggling transitions happening there. To participate in this challenge use #RETROLOOK #GLOWUPWITHMOJ

But what’s a challenge without rewards, right? For every challenge,15 winners will win vouchers worth Rs 5,000 and 1 mega winner will win iPhone 13!

So, gear up for the biggest digital challenge and win prizes right now!