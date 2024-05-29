What Is Apryl Jones' Net Worth In 2024? Exploring The Reality TV Star's Wealth And Fortune

Apryl Shantell Jones is a renowned singer, songwriter, actress, and reality TV personality, best known for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She has also appeared in multiple movies and series such as Angel, Casting the Net, and You Hitting That. However, Apryl is most remembered for dating, and eventually splitting from Omarion after welcoming two kids with the singer and rapper.

Besides the details mentioned above, Apryl has also captivated her fans by establishing herself as a formidable businesswoman. Needless to say, that has affected her finances a lot. Hence, below is a look at Apryl Jones’ net worth in 2024 along with a systematic background of the stream of the former LHHH star’s income.

Getting Started in the Industry: Apryl's Background and Early Career Journey

A Chicago native, Apryl Jones, per HotNewHipHop, holds a degree in radiation science. However, her passion for music and a career in the entertainment industry led her to Los Angeles, California. Here, she joined the girl group, Cellareign, which, despite not gaining any significant traction, paved the way for Apryl's venture into the music space and the TV industry.

Joining Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood with Omarion

In 2014, Apryl made her debut on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, alongside rapper Omarion. The reality show, for those unfamiliar with its format, chronicled the personal and professional lives of several artists in the hip-hop landscape. Apryl’s relationship with Omarion, a member of R&B group B2K, was a focal point of the show back then, drawing millions of viewers while it aired. This helped Apryl boost her presence and popularity in the industry. Her authenticity and down-to-earth persona, per HNHH, resonated with fans, catapulting her to reality TV fame and substantially boosting her earnings.

Apryl Jones' Diverse Revenue Streams Contributing to Her $1 Million Net Worth

Besides her time on Television, which decisively earned her substantial dollars, Apryl has made smart business decisions over the years, which have contributed to her $1 million net worth, per Celebrity net worth. She launched Apryl Wines in 2019, offering an array of affordable yet top-quality drinks that have succeeded in the market. She reportedly also has a fitness brand, which shares her physical health journey and inspires others to pursue healthier lifestyles.

Apryl Jones' Romantic Ventures: From Omarion to Lil Fizz, Dr. Dre, and More

Apryl’s personal life has always been a subject of intrigue for her fans. As mentioned above, she had two children with ex-partner Omarion, and their relationship and subsequent breakup has been covered extensively in the media. Following her split with Omarion, Apryl began dating Omarion’s fellow B2K member Lil Fizz, and like her relationship with the former, her life with Fizz also became a hot subject of reality TV.

In February 2021, Apryl made headlines for reportedly dating Dr. Dre, after the duo was spotted dining at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles. Dr. Dre, back then, was in the midst of divorcing his ex-wife Nicole Young. The details of Dre’s dinner partner that night were never revealed, but some eagle-eyed fans online compared her hand tattoo with Jones’ and concluded her involvement with the Keep Their Heads Ringin' singer. She also reportedly made headlines for getting involved with The Game, A$AP Rocky, and Shaquille O’Neal. However, during one of her 2020 interviews, Jones denied the rumors.

“I’m on my live like normal, talking to my fans. And then people are under there saying, ‘You f***ed The Game or, “You f***ed Lil Fizz. At this point, you're right – I f***ed every single one of them. Because that's what y’all wanna here,” she said, before clarifying, “Not that I have. I mean, I should have. I should've f***ed The Game when I had the opportunity. I didn't…And y’know A$AP, they said A$AP in there…Shaquille O’Neil.”

