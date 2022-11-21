New mommy Alia Bhatt glows in the latest selfie, fans demand baby Kapoor’s picture

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. She is currently enjoying one of the most precious phases of her life. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress recently gave birth to her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is currently in her house enjoying her maternity break. We know that fans and paparazzi are really missing seeing Alia step out of her house. But today she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her glow. Alia Bhatt glows in latest picture

In the picture shared by Alia Bhatt, we can see her sitting casually in front of the camera and posing for the picture. She can be seen wearing an off-white and black coloured sweater. The actress has left her hair open and is sporting a no-makeup look. With one leg up, the Brahmastra star has curled both her arms around that leg. Indeed, Alia looks like a true beauty and her glow is unmissable. Sharing this picture, Alia wrote, “cosy” with a tea emoji. Check out the picture:

Alia Bhatt's first post after daughter's arrival Recently, Alia shared a blurry picture of herself. In the picture, she was seen holding an orange colour cup, which had 'Mama' written on it. Alia captioned the post as, "it me," followed by a yellow heart emoji. Work front Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.



