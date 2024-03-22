Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Sonalee Kulkarni wins Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Actor Female
At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni won the Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Actor Female award.
The Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards was held on March 18 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The grand night witnessed many unforgettable moments as celebrities from Bollywood, Television and Marathi industries came together to celebrate talent and craft. Many of them were honored on the stage for their exemplary contributions to different sectors. Among them, Hirkani actress Sonalee Kulkarni won the Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Actor Female.
Sonalee Kulkarni wins Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Actor Female
Actress Sonalee Kulkarni who is best known for her roles in Marathi films won an award for her talent. The actress earned praise for her role in the 2023 horror-thriller film Victoria - Ek Rahasya. It was directed by Virajas Kulkarni. The actress clinched the title of Best Marathi Actor - Female presented by Planet Marathi.
Actress Jasmin Bhasin announced her name to welcome her on the stage and Mr Akshay Bardapurkar, Head and Founder of Planet Marathi and Mr. Ashwini Chaudhry, India President, Golden Ratio Films presented the award to her.
On the other hand, Amey Wagh emerged victorious in the category of Best Marathi Actor - Male at the Planet Marathi awards. His exceptional performance as Jaggu in the movie Jaggu Ani Juliet earned him this prestigious accolade.
For a comprehensive winner’s list to check who won what at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024, click here.
