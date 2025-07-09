No teaser or trailer release for Rajinikanth’s Coolie? Here’s what we know

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. Now, it appears that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial may employ a different promotional strategy before its release.

Is Coolie NOT releasing a teaser or trailer?

According to a buzz on the internet, including a post shared by Susee Maha, it is mentioned that the movie will likely not have a teaser or trailer before its release. Apparently, the makers are attempting to adopt a new marketing strategy for the Rajinikanth-starrer.

Advertisement

However, as of now, this is just a speculation and hasn’t been confirmed by the makers.

About Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming Tamil-language movie, billed as an action entertainer. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is said to feature the superstar in a negative-shaded role, alongside actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles.

As the film is set to have Aamir Khan in a cameo role, we at Pinkvilla had exclusively reported how the Bollywood superstar would make an appearance in the movie near its climax and would have a massy introduction scene.

Talking about Aamir’s role, Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is playing an antagonist, said, “Aamir Khan and I don't have scenes together. We have two different chapters in the film... But I saw his work afterward. His performance is brilliant. You'll see a new Aamir and be shocked.”

Apart from the stars, the movie will feature Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde (in a dance number), and many more in the ensemble cast.

Advertisement

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the superstar is next set to appear in the lead role for Jailer 2. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will be the sequel to 2023’s Jailer, with the actor reprising his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian.

The second installment is expected to feature Nandamuri Balakrishna in an extended cameo role, likely playing a police officer. While more details about the movie are yet to be made, Mohanlal is rumored to be currently shooting for the sequel flick in Chennai.

Moreover, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is also expected to reprise his role.

ALSO READ: SSMB29: After Priyanka Chopra’s Chhau, Mahesh Babu to do a solo dance number in SS Rajamouli-led magnum opus?