Coolie 2nd single announcement: Pooja Hegde turns ‘Monica’ for old-school dance number in Rajinikanth starrer

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is slated to release on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the multistarrer hitting the big screens, the makers announced the second single title, Monica, featuring Pooja Hegde.

Pooja Hegde stuns as Monica in Coolie 2nd single announcment

The second single from Coolie, composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander will be releasing on July 11, 2025, at 6 pm. Sharing the update, the makers penned, “The Monica fever is about to begin! #Coolie Second Single #Monica featuring Pooja Hegde releasing on July 11, 6 PM. #Coolie worldwide from August 14th.”

Advertisement

Here’s the announcement:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna reunites with Allu Arjun on Atlee’s next; AA22 x A6 gets even bigger now