When Rajinikanth REJECTED romancing younger actresses and said ‘I will do age-appropriate roles’

Rajinikanth has remained an undoubted superstar in Indian cinema over so many decades now. During his journey so far, he has been paired opposite a huge number of actors, including those younger than him.

Here’s a throwback to the time when Thalaivar shared his views on romancing someone on-screen who’s half his age.

When Rajinikanth rejected idea of romancing actresses half his age

Previously, at the audio launch of the film Kaala, Rajinikanth addressed how he no longer wishes to be romantically paired up on-screen with actresses who are nearly half his age.

The Tamil superstar further stressed the importance of taking on more age-appropriate roles moving forward, even if he gets criticized for them.

In his words, “I am 65 years old. I shouldn’t be romancing heroines who are half my age. For 40 years, people have been saying that I am finished. But God’s and your blessings keep me going. No matter what negative criticism I get, I will keep doing what I can do and will do age-appropriate roles.”

Rajinikanth’s comment on youth exceedingly turning towards Western cultures

Rajinikanth has frequently garnered headlines with his forthright statements and views on various matters. For instance, while attending an event with his wife, Latha, the actor commented on the Indian youth’s increasing interest in Western culture these days.

He added, “In this era of mobile phones, the youth and some adults are not aware of the traditions and culture of our country. They follow Western culture without knowing about the greatness and glory of our country.”

Rajinikanth’s power-packed film front at 74

Coming back to his film front, Rajinikanth seems to be one of the busiest stars, even at the age of 74. His immediate next film release is with Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Coolie, which hits the big screens on August 14. The actor will be pulling off a power-packed role in this action thriller.

Additionally, he also has Jailer 2 in the pipeline, which is currently being filmed. Thalaivar has often been spotted traveling between cities for his busy shooting schedules.

