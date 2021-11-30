Salman Khan confirms playing Indian spy agent Black Tiger in film co produced by sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri

Salman Khan set the big screens on fire across India as hi latest film Antim: The Final Truth released last Friday. The film is going strong at the box office and the actor is touring several cities in order to further promote the film. While Antim continues to make money at the box office, Salman has confirmed yet another film.

We already know that the actor will be seen in Tiger 3 and a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. However, little did we know, that Salman will be starring in a biopic as well. Speaking to PTI, Salman confirmed that he will be playing the Indian spy agent Ravindra Kaushik.

Ravindra Kaushik was a Research and Analysis Wing operative. He was widely known as the Black Tiger and was reportedly regarded as India's best spy to ever penetrate the commissioned officer ranks of the Pakistan armed forces. As per the report, the film will be co-produced by his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

The film's idea and script seems to be in the nascent stage and looks like we will have to wait for more details from Salman Khan himself.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Salman Khan revealed that he will soon be seen in a comedy film. According to our sources, that hunt has finally come to an end. Salman revealed, "Yes, that hunt (for comedy) has come to an end. A comedy film is coming soon… Bahut Jald hogi ek comedy film (You will know it soon)."

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW: Salman Khan opens up on Antim, Tiger 3, Sooraj Barjatya’s next & more: ‘Comedy film is coming soon'