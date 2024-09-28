Shraddha Kapoor’s bodyguard pushes fan at Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar 2 screening, netizens react; VIDEO goes viral

Shraddha Kapoor, currently basking in the success of Stree 2, attended the screening for Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar Season 2 in Mumbai. She even posted a picture with the actor on her Instagram, accompanied by a touching message. However, the atmosphere shifted when a video emerged showing her bodyguard aggressively pushing a fan who was trying to snap a selfie with the actress.

In the widely circulated video, Shraddha Kapoor is seen exiting her car and making her way to the red carpet, surrounded by a crowd of fans and photographers. As her bodyguard attempts to clear a path for her entry into the venue, a fan rushes forward with a mobile phone, eager to capture a moment with the Stree 2 actress. In response, the bodyguard forcefully pushes the fan away.

Following the video's viral spread, netizens expressed their outrage, criticizing the bodyguard's actions.

One user expressed their frustration by stating, "Rude behavior by bodyguards." Another added, “Bodyguards sometimes overact; pushing someone like that won’t boost their salary. That guy just wanted a photo—it's not like he's going to get millions for it!” Someone else questioned, “What was that with the bodyguard?”

While another noted, “In Mumbai, security personnel are becoming increasingly aggressive. I've seen this even in temples, schools, and colleges. They need training in soft skills because responsibility comes with power, and giving power to someone weak often leads to misuse.” However, some defended the bodyguard, stating, “Why can’t people just behave normally? Of course, the bodyguard has to protect her,” and another remarked, “That’s the duty of the bodyguard.”

Advertisement

However, it remains uncertain whether the security personnel in question were specifically assigned to Shraddha Kapoor or were part of the general security team for the event.

The screening of Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar Season 2 was a glamorous affair, featuring a lineup of Bollywood stars such as Tiger Shroff, Shehnaaz Gill, Meezaan Jaffry, Rajpal Yadav, and many others.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is reveling in the success of her latest film, Stree 2, which continues to perform remarkably well at the box office even after six weeks in theaters. The horror-comedy, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, is part of the Maddock horror-comedy universe, which also includes Stree, Bhediya, Roohi, and Munjya.

Following the film's impressive run, the producers have announced plans for a third installment featuring the beloved duo of Shraddha and Rajkummar. The film is now also available for rent online.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Week 6: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film sets NEW RECORD; Collects Rs 17 crore