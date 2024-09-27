Stree 2 Box Office Collection Week 6: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film sets NEW RECORD; Collects Rs 17 crore

Stree 2, helmed by Amar Kaushik and featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in leading roles, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bannerji, and Aparshakti Khurrana, is maintaining its impressive performance at the box office. The horror-comedy has achieved a remarkable net collection of Rs 570 crore in India, marking an outstanding milestone.

Stree 2 Sets A New Benchmark By Hitting Rs 17 Crore In 6th Week

Bankrolled by Maddock Productions, the much-loved movie has broken many records at the box office and is expected to continue setting new benchmarks throughout its entire run. After recording the highest 6th-weekend collection, the movie achieved a new record by collecting more than Rs 1 crore net each day for 42 consecutive days, which is a historic feat.

The movie previously surpassed the highest 6th-weekend collection of URI: The Surgical Strike by earning Rs 13 crore in its 6th weekend alone. It added Rs 4.65 crore during the weekdays, ending its 6th week with a new benchmark of Rs 17.65 crore.

After six weeks, the total cume of Stree 2 has reached Rs 570.15 crore net in India which is Rs 684 crore gross.

Stree 2 Is Running In Its Final Leg, Expected To Finish At Rs 835 Crore Worldwide

The Amar Kaushik-directed movie has surpassed all expectations and advocated for the box office potential of good content. The movie took advantage of its long free run and smashed a total worldwide gross collection of around Rs 815 crore by the end of its sixth week, minting Rs 131 crore from overseas locations.

The movie will continue to score well at the lower levels despite the new release, Devara, at least until Dussehra 2024, when Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Vettaiyan will take most of the screens. It is currently in its final legs. The horror-comedy is expected to finish its global rampage at Rs 835 crore.

With such astounding success, Stree 2 has become one of the most profitable Indian movies ever. The makers will enjoy a massive profit of Rs 350 crore from the movie.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day/Week India Net Collections Ext Week 1 Rs 292 crore Week 2 Rs 140 crore Week 3 Rs 66 crore Week 4 Rs 32 crore Week 5 Rs 22.50 crore 6th Friday Rs 4.75 crore 6th Saturday Rs 3.50 crore 6th Sunday Rs 4.75 crore 6th Monday Rs 1.35 crore 6th Tuesday Rs 1.20 crore 6th Wednesday Rs 1.10 crore 6th Thursday Rs 1.00 crore Total Rs 570.15 crore after 6th week

Watch Stree 2 Trailer

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost with even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth about the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror comedy yet?

