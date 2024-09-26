Stree Shraddha Kapoor sends best wishes to her ‘favorite human’ Bhuvan Bam for Taaza Khabar season 2; PIC

Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Stree 2. While thriving in her professional journey, she never misses an opportunity to support her close friends and fellow B-town stars in their ventures. Recently, Kapoor shared a selfie with her favourite human Bhuvan Bam on social media to wish him luck for the second season of his much-anticipated show, Taaza Khabar.

In the selfie, the duo looks absolutely adorable, radiating joy and cheerfulness with their bright smiles. Kapoor captioned the post, "One of my favourite humans. All the best for your new show!!! @bhuvan.bam22 #TaazaKhabar". Fans were quick to chime into the comments section. One person wrote, "Not national beauty, she,s now international".

Someone wrote, "The way you support everyone". One fan demanded, "Waiting to seee one more collab soon". One person wrote, 'Bhuvan be like :- Mane zindagi g li ab is gole se ja rha hu".

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

The sequel to Bhuvan Bam’s digital debut, which premiered in January 2023, will continue the storyline from the first season. In Taaza Khabar season 2, viewers can expect gripping moments as Vasya squares off against his toughest rival, Yusuf Akhtar.

Following the success of the first season, fans are eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama in the new chapter. The upcoming season will also feature Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani, and Shilpa Shukla in pivotal roles and is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27, 2024.

Advertisement

Kapoor's recent project, Stree 2, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik and featuring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and others, the film achieved the highest sixth-week earnings ever for a Hindi movie during its sixth weekend, surpassing a record held by Uri: The Surgical Strike for over five years.

Stree 2 garnered Rs 13 crore during its sixth weekend, and if the trend continues, its total for the sixth week is expected to reach around Rs 20 crore. The films cumulative collections stand at Rs 565 crore and in the full run, it should perhaps get to Rs 580 crore. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao's banter over Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Chhaava is best thing on internet today