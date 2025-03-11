'No picture together?': Fans upset as BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Deepika Padukone don't interact at Louis Vuitton PFW 2025

Fashion’s biggest night at Paris Fashion Week 2025 had all the makings of an unforgettable spectacle—luxury, star power, and high-octane glamour. The Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter show at the iconic Louvre Museum on March 11 featured A-listers like BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone, and Hollywood star Ana de Armas gracing the front row.

However, for many fans, one crucial moment was missing: Lisa and Deepika Padukone did not cross paths.

Both stars were in attendance but were seated on opposite sides of the venue, dashing fans' hopes for a long-awaited interaction. The disappointment was palpable across social media.

One fan tweeted, " Lisa and Deepika were right there, but no picture together? Tragic!" Another commented, "I’ve been waiting for this for so long! Just one photo, please!" Others chimed in with, "Desi BLINKs needed this moment!" and "Deepika must have asked Lisa for White Lotus spoilers."

Advertisement

Despite the lack of an on-camera moment together, both stars captivated with their impeccable fashion choices. Lisa embraced an edgy-chic aesthetic in an oversized black coat, left unbuttoned over a sleek black top, accessorized with a striking long-neck chain and a monochrome bag. She paired it with black boots and jet-black puff pants.

Lisa's signature waves and bold red lipstick added the finishing touch. She carried herself with her usual effortless charm, ensuring all eyes were on her.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone radiated timeless elegance in a tailored white oversized coat, paired with classic black gloves, heels, and a stylish hat. A neatly tied scarf and a deep red lip sealed her effortlessly sophisticated look.

Advertisement

Her poised presence and regal aura turned heads, reaffirming her status as a global fashion icon.

While the much-anticipated Lisa-Deepika Padukone moment didn’t happen this time, fashion enthusiasts are already manifesting a future encounter between these two global icons. Until then, their jaw-dropping looks remain the talk of the town, with fans eagerly awaiting their next high-fashion rendezvous.