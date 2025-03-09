BLACKPINK's Lisa’s Alter Ego is now her first-ever solo album to enter UK Official Albums Chart's Top 20

Lisa, a member of the globally famous K-pop group BLACKPINK, has reached a remarkable career achievement by making her solo debut on the United Kingdom’s Official Albums Chart. This achievement not only highlights her artistry but also cements her status as a global pop sensation beyond the K-pop industry.

On March 7, the Official Charts Company, widely regarded as the U.K.’s equivalent of the Billboard charts in the United States, announced that Lisa’s latest solo album, Alter Ego, had entered the Official Albums Chart at No. 20. This marks a historic moment for the singer, as it is her first-ever solo entry on the chart, signifying her growing influence as a soloist on the international stage.

Advertisement

Lisa’s success with Alter Ego extends across multiple charts, proving the album’s widespread appeal. It debuted at No. 4 on the Official Albums Downloads Chart, showcasing its strong digital sales performance. Additionally, it secured the No. 8 position on the Official Albums Sales Chart, further highlighting the album’s commercial impact. The physical copies of Alter Ego also performed well, as it landed at No. 9 on the Official Physical Albums Chart. Meanwhile, on the streaming front, the album made its way to No. 67 on the Official Albums Streaming Chart, reflecting its growing popularity among listeners worldwide.

Beyond the album’s success, Lisa’s singles have also been making waves on the U.K. charts. Her song BORN AGAIN, which features Doja Cat and Raye, experienced a notable jump, climbing to No. 42 in its fourth week on the Official Singles Chart. The song’s steady presence on the chart demonstrates its enduring popularity among fans and casual listeners alike. Lisa’s latest title track, FUTW (FXCK UP THE WORLD), also made its mark, debuting at No. 96 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart. Meanwhile, BORN AGAIN continued to gain traction, reaching No. 41 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart, No. 45 on the Official Singles Sales Chart, and No. 78 on the Official Streaming Chart.

Advertisement

As the news of Lisa’s impressive chart performance spread, fans across the globe flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating her historic achievement. Hashtags related to her solo debut trended worldwide, with fans expressing their admiration for her talent, dedication, and artistic growth. Lisa’s ability to make a strong impact with her solo work proves that she is more than just a member of BLACKPINK; she is an artist in her own right, capable of dominating the charts and impressing audiences with her unique sound and charisma.