BLACKPINK’s Lisa under fire as fans ask, ‘are you serious?’ over alleged autopen signatures on Alter Ego albums

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is facing growing controversy following allegations that the signed versions of her newly released album, Alter Ego, were not personally autographed by her. Fans who purchased the signed vinyl and CD editions have raised concerns about the authenticity of the signatures, suspecting that they may have been produced using an autopen rather than hand-signed.

The issue first surfaced when fans who pre-ordered the signed albums received their copies and began comparing the autographs. While Lisa’s signature appeared to have slight variations across different batches, many noticed that signatures on albums sold in the same store or region were nearly identical; an anomaly for human handwriting. This led to suspicions that autopen technology, a device that mechanically replicates signatures, may have been used instead of Lisa physically signing each album.

Autopen signatures, while commonly used in political or corporate settings, are generally considered misleading when used on limited-edition merchandise advertised as hand-signed. Buyers who paid a significantly higher price for these exclusive editions expressed frustration and disappointment, believing they were receiving a one-of-a-kind autograph from Lisa herself.

As the controversy spread, fans voiced differing opinions on who should be held accountable. Some defended Lisa, arguing that the decision to use autopen may have been made by her management or production team without her direct involvement. They pointed out that large-scale signing events can be overwhelming for artists, making it common for labels to find alternative methods though transparency about such methods is expected.

However, others placed responsibility squarely on Lisa’s shoulders, noting that Alter Ego was released under her independent label, LLOUD. As the CEO of LLOUD, Lisa is ultimately in charge of major production and marketing decisions, including how the signed albums were handled. Critics argue that if autopen technology was used, fans should have been informed beforehand, especially given the premium pricing of the signed versions.

Given that Lisa’s signed albums were marketed as collector’s items, fans are now demanding clarification on whether the signatures were genuinely hers or machine-produced. As of now, neither Lisa nor LLOUD has issued an official statement addressing the allegations. With growing demand for transparency, fans are calling for the label to confirm or deny the use of autopen and, if necessary, offer refunds or reissues of the signed albums. The controversy continues to gain momentum on social media, with more fans inspecting their copies and sharing findings online.