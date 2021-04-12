The Past Blast: When Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Siddharth Anand almost worked together before Pathan

Did you know, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were the first choice for the big screen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel, 2 States? But what went wrong? Details.

Right after the record-breaking success of 3 Idiots, which was based on Chetan Bhagat’s best seller, Five Point Someone, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had acquired the rights of another Bhagat novel, 2 States in Mid-2010. The producer had plans of making it an evergreen love story and had grand plans for it from the word go. After acquiring the novel, he discussed the idea of bringing it to the spectacle with Siddharth Anand, who at that point of time was working on the and fronted, Anjaana Anjaani for Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sid was excited by the idea and started adapting it for the cinematic medium. The duo then was contemplating on the star-cast of the film, and that’s when the two felt there’s no one better than the king of romance, to come on board the film. They had multiple rounds of meeting with SRK, who was excited by the idea of doing an evergreen love story. After positive signals coming in from SRK and his team on the film, Sid and Sajid went to and the actress also instantly agreed coming on board the film.

While SRK was to play the quintessential guy from Punjabi family, DP was all ready to portray the character from South Indian backdrop. Just when everything was going fine, released Sid’s Anjaana Anjaani, which failed to do well at the box-office. And the failure resulted in the script of 2 States going in rewrite stage, again and again. Finally, Sid and Sajid decided to part ways on the subject and the producer began the hunt for another director.

Several meetings went on and on for couple of years, and finally, Sajid found a partner in , with Abhishek Verman as a director. However, by then, Shah Rukh Khan had okayed Chennai Express, which again was a love story against similar backdrop, with DP playing the role of a South Indian girl. The duo had to humbly back off and the makers then decided to make it with a fresh cast of and . As they say, every film has its own destiny.

A decade after the failed attempt of making 2 States, Siddharth Anand is now collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, on what is touted as one of the most anticipated releases of 2022, Pathan. The trio was destined to work together on a feature film.

