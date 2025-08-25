9 South films releasing in theaters this week: Mohanlal starrer Hridayapoorvam to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
From feel-good comedy dramas to fantasy adventures, here’s a list of South Indian films to watch on the big screens this week.
South Indian cinema has been generating quite a buzz in theaters for a while now. As we step into a new week, various films are set to release on the silver screen, including a few Malayalam movies timed for the Onam season.
9 South Indian films to watch in theaters this week
1. Hridayapoorvam
- Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Pratap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj
- Director: Sathyan Anthikad
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Family Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes
- Release date: August 28, 2025
Hridayapoorvam is an upcoming Malayalam-language movie starring Mohanlal in the lead role. After the massive success of Thudarum, the superstar returns to the big screens with his comedy drama, directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.
The story follows Sandeep Balakrishnan, a middle-aged man attending his heart donor’s daughter's engagement ceremony in Pune. However, due to unexpected circumstances, his stay gets extended, drawing him closer to the entire family.
How Sandeep ends up becoming an integral part of their lives forms the emotional core of the movie. The story is written by Anthikad’s son, filmmaker Akhil Sathyan, with Malavika Mohanan and Premalu fame Sangeeth Pratap as co-leads.
2. Tribanadhari Barbarik
- Cast: Sathyaraj, Satyam Rajesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Sanchi Rai, Udaya Bhanu, VTV Ganesh
- Director: Mohan Srivatsa
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Suspense Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes
- Release date: August 29, 2025
Tribanadhari Barbarik is a mythologically inspired suspense thriller based on the legendary tale of Barbarik, the son of Ghatotkacha and grandson of Bhima.
Featuring Sathyaraj Raj and Vasishta N Simha in the leading roles, the movie directed by Mohan Srivatsa is scheduled for release this week.
3. Usiru
- Cast: Tillak, Priya Hegde, Naidile Shaiva, Raaghu Ramanakoppa, Bala Rajwadi, Raghu Pandeshwar
- Director: Panem Prabhakar
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Suspense Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes
- Release date: August 29, 2025
Usiru is a Kannada-language suspense thriller starring Tillak in the lead role. The film tells the tale of a troubled cop who is battling his inner demons while trying to save his wife.
With truth as his only weapon, the flick explores how far he is willing to go to protect her and the price he has to pay for it.
4. Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK)
- Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Revathi Pillai, Lal, Vinay Forrt
- Director: Althaf Salim
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Release date: August 29, 2025
Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK) is a romantic comedy film that stars Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. The movie revolves around Aby, a cheerful groom whose life turns upside down when he stood up at his own wedding.
Later, he meets Nidhi, a reserved woman, and gradually falls for her, only for his ex to return, bringing unresolved emotions. As he tries to understand why his former love left him, Aby seeks the peace he has long forgotten.
5. Kuttram Pudhithu
- Cast: Tharun Vijay, Seshvitha Kanimozhi, Nizhalgal Ravi, Madhusudhan Rao, Priyadarshini Rajkumar
- Director: Noah Armstrong
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Supernatural Thriller
- Runtime: TBA
- Release date: August 29, 2025
Kuttram Pudhithu follows the story of Kadhiresan, a disturbed soul who works as a food delivery agent. Accused of killing ACP Sathya’s daughter Preethi, he is delath with severe treatment but only for her to return from the dead 5 days later.
The film explores the theme of reality, logic, and existence in an eerie, mind-bending narrative.
6. Arjun Chakravarthy: Journey of an Unsung Champion
- Cast: Vijaya Rama Raju, Sija Rose, Ajay, Ajay Ghosh, Dayanand Reddy, Durgesh Lankalapalli
- Director: Vikrant Rudra
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Biographical Sports Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes
- Release date: August 29, 2025
Arjun Chakravarthy: Journey of an Unsung Champion is a Telugu-language biographical sports drama directed by Vikrant Rudra. The movie features Vijaya Rama Raju in the titular role.
Set in the 1970s-80s, the film narrates the true story of a forgotten kabaddi legend who rose from humble beginnings to achieve national recognition.
7. Maine Pyar Kiya
- Cast: Hridhu Haroon, Preity Mukhundhan, Askar Ali, Midhutty, Arjun Sundharesan (aka Arjyou), Jeo Baby, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Thrikkannan, Bibin Perumbilli, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi
- Director: Faizal Faziludeen
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Action Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: TBA
- Release date: August 29, 2025
Maine Pyar Kiya is a romantic action comedy starring All We Imagine As Light fame Hridhu Haroon and Kannappa’s Preity Mukhundhan in the lead roles. The story follows Aryan, who travels to the heart of Madurai in search of Nidhi, only to face unexpected threats along the way.
The rest of the film narrates whether the couple can overcome the dangers and reunite in the face of looming odds.
8. Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu
- Cast: Nishanth Russo, Varshini Venkat, Shaalini A, KPY Raja, Anand Pandi, Robo Shankar
- Director: Naveedh S Fareedh
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Release date: August 29, 2025
Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu is a romantic comedy drama which follows Raja, a wealthy young man struggling with insecurity about his baldness. He falls in love with Priya, but his self-doubt threatens their happiness.
However, family pressure mounts on him to marry Shruti, a bold and modern woman with values opposing his own. Now, Raja must choose between love and societal expectations.
9. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
- Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas
- Director: Dominic Arun
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Superhero Fantasy Adventure
- Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Release date: August 28, 2025
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a fantasy adventure Malayalam movie starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles. The film introduces Chandra, a 28-year-old mysterious woman with a gothic lifestyle moves to Bengaluru and begins working night shifts at a cafe.
She lives opposite Sunny and Venu, two aimless bachelors. Sunny is infatuated by her but soon realizes she harbours extraordinary powers within her. What is her true identity, and why is living with a low profile form the crux of the movie.
Though unconfirmed, the film is expected to feature actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, and Sunny Wayne in cameo roles. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is touted as the first installment of a planned cinematic universe.
