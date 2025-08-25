9 South films releasing in theaters this week: Mohanlal starrer Hridayapoorvam to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

South Indian cinema has been generating quite a buzz in theaters for a while now. As we step into a new week, various films are set to release on the silver screen, including a few Malayalam movies timed for the Onam season.

9 South Indian films to watch in theaters this week

1. Hridayapoorvam

Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Pratap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj

Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Pratap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj Director: Sathyan Anthikad

Sathyan Anthikad Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Family Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes

2 hours and 31 minutes Release date: August 28, 2025

Hridayapoorvam is an upcoming Malayalam-language movie starring Mohanlal in the lead role. After the massive success of Thudarum, the superstar returns to the big screens with his comedy drama, directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

The story follows Sandeep Balakrishnan, a middle-aged man attending his heart donor’s daughter's engagement ceremony in Pune. However, due to unexpected circumstances, his stay gets extended, drawing him closer to the entire family.

How Sandeep ends up becoming an integral part of their lives forms the emotional core of the movie. The story is written by Anthikad’s son, filmmaker Akhil Sathyan, with Malavika Mohanan and Premalu fame Sangeeth Pratap as co-leads.

2. Tribanadhari Barbarik

Cast: Sathyaraj, Satyam Rajesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Sanchi Rai, Udaya Bhanu, VTV Ganesh

Sathyaraj, Satyam Rajesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Sanchi Rai, Udaya Bhanu, VTV Ganesh Director: Mohan Srivatsa

Mohan Srivatsa Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Release date: August 29, 2025

Tribanadhari Barbarik is a mythologically inspired suspense thriller based on the legendary tale of Barbarik, the son of Ghatotkacha and grandson of Bhima.

Featuring Sathyaraj Raj and Vasishta N Simha in the leading roles, the movie directed by Mohan Srivatsa is scheduled for release this week.

3. Usiru

Cast: Tillak, Priya Hegde, Naidile Shaiva, Raaghu Ramanakoppa, Bala Rajwadi, Raghu Pandeshwar

Tillak, Priya Hegde, Naidile Shaiva, Raaghu Ramanakoppa, Bala Rajwadi, Raghu Pandeshwar Director: Panem Prabhakar

Panem Prabhakar Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Release date: August 29, 2025

Usiru is a Kannada-language suspense thriller starring Tillak in the lead role. The film tells the tale of a troubled cop who is battling his inner demons while trying to save his wife.

With truth as his only weapon, the flick explores how far he is willing to go to protect her and the price he has to pay for it.

4. Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Revathi Pillai, Lal, Vinay Forrt

Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Revathi Pillai, Lal, Vinay Forrt Director: Althaf Salim

Althaf Salim Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Release date: August 29, 2025

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK) is a romantic comedy film that stars Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. The movie revolves around Aby, a cheerful groom whose life turns upside down when he stood up at his own wedding.

Later, he meets Nidhi, a reserved woman, and gradually falls for her, only for his ex to return, bringing unresolved emotions. As he tries to understand why his former love left him, Aby seeks the peace he has long forgotten.

5. Kuttram Pudhithu

Cast: Tharun Vijay, Seshvitha Kanimozhi, Nizhalgal Ravi, Madhusudhan Rao, Priyadarshini Rajkumar

Tharun Vijay, Seshvitha Kanimozhi, Nizhalgal Ravi, Madhusudhan Rao, Priyadarshini Rajkumar Director: Noah Armstrong

Noah Armstrong Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Supernatural Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Release date: August 29, 2025

Kuttram Pudhithu follows the story of Kadhiresan, a disturbed soul who works as a food delivery agent. Accused of killing ACP Sathya’s daughter Preethi, he is delath with severe treatment but only for her to return from the dead 5 days later.

The film explores the theme of reality, logic, and existence in an eerie, mind-bending narrative.

6. Arjun Chakravarthy: Journey of an Unsung Champion

Cast: Vijaya Rama Raju, Sija Rose, Ajay, Ajay Ghosh, Dayanand Reddy, Durgesh Lankalapalli

Vijaya Rama Raju, Sija Rose, Ajay, Ajay Ghosh, Dayanand Reddy, Durgesh Lankalapalli Director: Vikrant Rudra

Vikrant Rudra Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Biographical Sports Drama

Biographical Sports Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Release date: August 29, 2025

Arjun Chakravarthy: Journey of an Unsung Champion is a Telugu-language biographical sports drama directed by Vikrant Rudra. The movie features Vijaya Rama Raju in the titular role.

Set in the 1970s-80s, the film narrates the true story of a forgotten kabaddi legend who rose from humble beginnings to achieve national recognition.

7. Maine Pyar Kiya

Cast: Hridhu Haroon, Preity Mukhundhan, Askar Ali, Midhutty, Arjun Sundharesan (aka Arjyou), Jeo Baby, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Thrikkannan, Bibin Perumbilli, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi

Hridhu Haroon, Preity Mukhundhan, Askar Ali, Midhutty, Arjun Sundharesan (aka Arjyou), Jeo Baby, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Thrikkannan, Bibin Perumbilli, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi Director: Faizal Faziludeen

Faizal Faziludeen Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action Romantic Comedy

Action Romantic Comedy Runtime: TBA

TBA Release date: August 29, 2025

Maine Pyar Kiya is a romantic action comedy starring All We Imagine As Light fame Hridhu Haroon and Kannappa’s Preity Mukhundhan in the lead roles. The story follows Aryan, who travels to the heart of Madurai in search of Nidhi, only to face unexpected threats along the way.

The rest of the film narrates whether the couple can overcome the dangers and reunite in the face of looming odds.

8. Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu

Cast: Nishanth Russo, Varshini Venkat, Shaalini A, KPY Raja, Anand Pandi, Robo Shankar

Nishanth Russo, Varshini Venkat, Shaalini A, KPY Raja, Anand Pandi, Robo Shankar Director: Naveedh S Fareedh

Naveedh S Fareedh Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Release date: August 29, 2025

Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu is a romantic comedy drama which follows Raja, a wealthy young man struggling with insecurity about his baldness. He falls in love with Priya, but his self-doubt threatens their happiness.

However, family pressure mounts on him to marry Shruti, a bold and modern woman with values opposing his own. Now, Raja must choose between love and societal expectations.

9. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas

Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas Director: Dominic Arun

Dominic Arun Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Superhero Fantasy Adventure

Superhero Fantasy Adventure Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Release date: August 28, 2025

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a fantasy adventure Malayalam movie starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles. The film introduces Chandra, a 28-year-old mysterious woman with a gothic lifestyle moves to Bengaluru and begins working night shifts at a cafe.

She lives opposite Sunny and Venu, two aimless bachelors. Sunny is infatuated by her but soon realizes she harbours extraordinary powers within her. What is her true identity, and why is living with a low profile form the crux of the movie.

Though unconfirmed, the film is expected to feature actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, and Sunny Wayne in cameo roles. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is touted as the first installment of a planned cinematic universe.

