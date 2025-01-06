‘Not something…’: Yoo Yeon Seok reveals if he plans on marrying When the Phone Rings co-star Chae Soo Bin

Yoo Yeon Seok has been involved in constant dating rumors with fellow When the Phone Rings' star Chae Soo Bin due to their palpable chemistry. Addressing the demands for a real-life relationship, the famed actor kept it vague.

Talking about intimacy with his co-star, Yoo Yeon Seok previously told Sports Chosun that he decided on the "tone and feel" of the episode 12 bed scene with Chae Soo Bin and expressed his happiness over the audience love they have received, to the point of being shipped as a real couple. Yoo Yeon Seok was also asked about his plans of getting married to Chae Soo Bin. To that he jovially answered, "That’s not something I can decide on my own. But I appreciate the support."

He mentioned the portrayal of the fiery romance between the leads as intentional, "to draw viewers into this couple’s love story" despite When the Phone Rings being a mystery thriller. Their relationship build-up from an almost no-conversation state to an intense and lovey-dovey one gave the drama more depth. Just like in the drama, Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin were awkward with each other in real life too, during the initial days of filming. As per him, "It took some time for us to become comfortable since I’m naturally shy."

That was mainly because Chae Soo Bin acted as a mute person in the beginning and Yoo Yeon Seok mainly delivered monologues. "But as we worked together, we gradually got closer", he said. The viewers also got to see their budding chemistry in the later episodes and thought it to be very natural, with the final episode bed scene being a pleasant surprise. Yoo Yeon Seok revealed being involved in the planning of the scene. Since the characters finally show their suppressed feelings for each other in the scene, Yoo Yeon Seok wanted it to feel like their "first night". He and Chae Soo Bin planned the shots and even reviewed the final video together. "I didn’t expect such a strong reaction, especially from viewers watching abroad, but I’m glad people found it lovely and well-done," he said.

