When the Phone Rings: Yoo Yeon Seok releases heartfelt OST track titled Say My Name for final episode; watch

When the Phone Rings, an ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles, has finally entered its concluding week. Yoo Yeon Seok himself has lent his voice to the OST track for the series' final episode. Titled Say My Name, it is a heartfelt song showcasing the undying love between the leading couple.

On January 4, 2024, at 6 PM KST, the production company of When the Phone Rings MBC released the last OST track titled Say My Name for the finale episode. Yoo Yeon Seok, the main actor of the K-drama, has performed the heartwarming track. The song beautifully captures Baek Sae Eon's heartbreaking love for Hong Hee Ju in the drama. Yoo Yeon Seok's heartfelt performance adds a unique and special touch to the track.

Anticipation for When the Phone Rings’s last episode has been increasing among fans. They are curious to find out what happens next and what will be the fate of Baek Sae Eon and Hong Hee Ju. The episode will air on January 4, 2024, on the South Korean network tvN alongside the global platform streaming platform Netflix.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, avoiding meaningful interactions and sharing no meals together, yet maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world.

Yoo Yeon Seok takes up the role of Baek Sa Eon, who comes from a powerful political family and has built an impressive career as Korea’s youngest presidential spokesman. On the other hand, Chae Soo Bin plays Hui Ju, the daughter of a prominent newspaper proprietor. Despite her prestigious lineage, her life has been shaped by tragedy; an accident in her childhood left her mute.

In addition to Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles, the show features an impressive supporting cast, including Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyuri, Han Jae Yi, and more. Directed by Park Sang Woo and Wi Deuk Gyu, all episodes of When the Phone Rings are available to stream on Netflix.

