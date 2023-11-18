One year of Weak Hero Class 1: Top four reasons to watch this action thriller K-drama

The revenge action thriller K-drama Weak Hero Class 1 has completed one year since its premiere. As one of the standout K-dramas of 2022, this particular series has garnered widespread acclaim and emerged as a beloved choice among fans.

Weak Hero Class 1 unfolds the story of Yeon Shi Eun, a model student who holds the top position in his high school. Despite appearing physically frail, Yeon Shi Eun employs his intellect and psychological prowess to combat the violence plaguing both the inside and outside of his school.

Weak Hero Class 1 follows the journey of Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon), a top 1% student solely dedicated to his studies. Despite his physical weakness, Si Eun refuses to succumb to the bullies in his class, led by Jeon Yeong Bin (Kim Su Gyeom).

Armed with quick decision-making skills, knowledge of physics, and resourceful use of his surroundings, Si Eun defends himself against escalating violence. However, when faced with imminent danger, he finds support from Ahn Suho (Choi Hyun Wook), the strongest fighter in the class, and Oh Beom Seok (Hong Kyung), the troubled son of an assemblyman. Together, the trio navigates the challenges of a violent high school life, discovering the true meaning of strength along the way.

Now as the drama completes one year let’s take a look at top reasons to watch the K-dramas

1. Strong and interesting storyline

Weak Hero Class 1, based on the webtoon titled Weak Hero by SeoPass and illustrated by Kim Jin Seok, presents a familiar yet compelling narrative. The story revolves around high school student Yeon Shi Eun, who becomes a target of bullying by his classmates. While the theme of school violence is common in Korean dramas, this series takes a fresh approach by having the protagonist form alliances to resist the torment. The plot unfolds rapidly, with each episode building upon the last, featuring unexpected twists that escalate the tension. The show starts by delving into prevalent themes like bullying and students striving to attain high grades for entry into Seoul University.

While these themes are commonly explored in high school K-dramas, Weak Hero Class 1 injects a fresh perspective into the narrative, offering a unique take on familiar subjects. The gripping nature of the story leaves viewers reflecting on the journey, often pondering, How did the story get here? Overall, Weak Hero Class 1 offers a captivating narrative that lingers in the audience's memory.

2. The actors and their characters

Weak Hero Class 1 owes much of its success as an action drama to its exceptional cast. The series features a talented ensemble of young actors, including Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, Hong Kyung, Lee Yeon, and Shin Seung Ho.

Park Ji Hoon takes on the role of Yeon Si Eun, a model student ranking in the top 1% of his class. Despite being a voluntary outsider dedicated to his studies, Si Eun faces physical weakness. He relies on quick analytical skills, knowledge of physics, and situational awareness for self-protection. With a pretty face but a lethargic expression, Si Eun is meticulous and usually reserved, yet his straightforward speech may rub some the wrong way. When targeted by the lead bully in his classroom, he refuses to back down, getting involved in a web of escalating violence. Unexpected help comes from Suho and Beom Seok, who become his allies and best friends in the process.

Advertisement

Park Ji Hoon's performance in Weak Hero Class 1 stands out as exemplary, earning him multiple awards for his portrayal.

Choi Hyun Wook takes on the character of Ahn Suho. Suho is portrayed as a free spirit, known as the strongest fighter in his class. School matters little to him, attending daily only due to a promise made to his grandmother to achieve perfect attendance. His past includes training to become an MMA fighter. Despite his quick temper, Suho is depicted as loyal and kind, often resorting to his strength and fighting skills to resolve conflicts. After Beom Seok persuades him to assist Si Eun, the three boys form a strong bond of friendship.

Hong Kyung portrays Oh Beom Seok who is shown as a feeble and timid boy aspiring to gain strength similar to those around him. Relentlessly tormented by bullies at his previous school, he is compelled to transfer. Despite being the adopted son of a wealthy assemblyman, Beom Seok faces a chaotic home life marked by his father's physical and emotional abuse.

Initially coerced by Yeong Bin into assisting with bullying Si Eun, Beom Seok later seeks redemption out of guilt and persuades Suho to join him. While the trio forms a bond of friendship and allies, Beom Seok's ongoing struggle with an inferiority complex threatens to strain their relationship.

The uniqueness of Weak Hero Class 1 among other action dramas lies in its compelling characters, evoking both intense dislike and deep admiration to an almost comical extent. The organic development of the main trio's friendship serves as the beating heart of the story. Witnessing these three loners transform into allies is genuinely heartwarming. The particularly adorable relationship between Ahn Suho and Shi Eun adds an extra layer of charm, making the drama truly worthwhile for fans.

3. Social commentary and cinematography

The portrayal of bullying in South Korea is a topic that garners varying opinions. While some believe that it may not be as severe as depicted in television dramas, a minority view it as a serious issue. Notably, South Korea has legislation stipulating that offenses committed by teenagers under the age of eighteen are typically not subject to imprisonment, allowing them to go relatively unpunished.

In Weak Hero Class 1 a significant portion of the story revolves around Si Eun becoming entangled with bullies and Suho coming to his aid. What sets this drama apart is its exploration of why individuals become bullies, a topic often left unaddressed in other dramas. It delves into the dynamics of how parents, driven by the desire for social respect, may unknowingly contribute to their children's pain, leading to a cycle where the bullies themselves become victims in certain respects.

Advertisement

While Weak Hero Class 1 may incorporate a sense of exaggeration in its portrayals, some aspects of the drama accurately depict regular life in South Korea. Despite drawing viewers in with its action-packed narrative, the drama extends beyond its physical conflicts, offering multiple layers for viewers to explore.

The cinematography of the show also stands out as one of the drama's strengths. The visual style is gritty and subdued, aligning perfectly with the story's tone, and the camerawork is smooth and fluid — a crucial element for an action-oriented drama. Directed and adapted for the screen by Director Yoo Soo Min, whose background includes mainly movies, the drama is filmed with a cinematic quality, featuring long shots and impactful silences. The decision to jump straight into action without a lengthy introduction in the first episode effectively immerses viewers directly into the story. The editing is notably top-notch, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

4. Second season confirmed

Weak Hero Class 1 made its debut in November 2022, featuring eight episodes. Shortly after its release, the announcement of a second season added to the anticipation among viewers.

The webcomic initially introduced Si Eun starting at a new high school known for its notorious bullies, but the drama chose to delay this aspect until the conclusion, focusing more on exploring Si Eun's past. This strategic narrative choice suggests a deliberate decision to build up Si Eun's backstory before delving into the main action, potentially setting the stage for Season 2.

Apart from Suho and Oh Beom Seok, viewers may find that other characters from the webtoon aren’t seen in the drama. This divergence from the source material suggests that Weak Hero Class 1 offers a unique viewing experience. As the narrative progresses, it hints at much more to be revealed and explored in the future, leading viewers to anticipate the upcoming season.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Weak Hero Class 1: Park Ji Hoon's hit drama’s sequel announcement made by the show’s producer