Oscars 2025: Fans in awe as BLACKPINK's Lisa offers a powerful tribute to James Bond; say 'Beauty was Illegal'

BLACKPINK’s Lisa continues to make waves on the global stage, and this time, she made history at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025 (Los Angeles time). With her Hollywood career on the rise following her role as Mook in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3, Lisa graced one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment industry. From the moment she arrived on the red carpet to her show-stopping performance during the ceremony, the K-pop sensation proved once again why she is a force to be reckoned with.

As one of the most influential fashion icons in the world, Lisa did not disappoint when she stepped onto the red carpet. Instead of the traditional gowns often worn by female attendees, she opted for a custom-designed MARKGONG suit, which put a modern and edgy twist on classic red-carpet fashion. The deconstructed tuxedo, which perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure, looked both sophisticated and confident, making a bold statement about her evolving personal style.

Lisa’s choice to wear a suit instead of a dress immediately caught the attention of fans and fashion critics alike. Her look was further highlighted when she stepped in front of the Glambot, which captured her elegance in slow motion. With every graceful pose, Lisa effortlessly commanded attention, making it clear that she was there to make an impact.

However, Lisa did not stick to just one outfit for the night. Later in the evening, as she prepared to take the stage, she made a stunning wardrobe change into a glamorous red and black sparkly gown featuring a daring side slit. While the 2025 Academy Awards has already delivered its fair share of surprises, one of the most memorable moments of the night came when Lisa took center stage for a special tribute to the James Bond franchise.

In a performance that would go down in history, Lisa became the first-ever K-pop artist to perform at the Oscars. She was joined by rapper Doja Cat and British singer-songwriter Raye, as the trio delivered an electrifying medley of iconic Bond theme songs. Lisa opened the tribute segment with a powerful rendition of Live and Let Die, the 1973 James Bond theme originally performed by Paul McCartney & Wings. With a full orchestra backing her, Lisa delivered a commanding performance, blending her powerful vocals with a stage presence that radiated confidence and charisma.

As Lisa finished her breathtaking segment, the performance seamlessly transitioned to Doja Cat, who delivered a sultry and dramatic rendition of Diamonds Are Forever. The classic Shirley Bassey track from the 1971 Bond film was given a fresh twist, as Doja Cat’s unique style added a modern touch while still preserving the song’s iconic allure. The tribute concluded with Raye’s hauntingly beautiful version of Skyfall, originally performed by Adele for the 2012 Bond film. Raye’s deeply emotional and soaring vocals brought the segment to a close on a poignant and powerful note, leaving the audience in awe.

Lisa’s performance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, sparking an outpouring of praise on social media. Fans flooded platforms like Twitter and Instagram with comments about her stage presence, beautiful visuals, and flawless vocal delivery. Many fans expressed their pride in seeing Lisa make history as the first K-pop artist to perform at the Oscars.