‘Congratulations, my angel’: Sabrina Carpenter sends love to BLACKPINK's LISA as Alter Ego hits the world stage

BLACKPINK's Lisa has finally released her highly anticipated debut solo album, Alter Ego, after months of buildup—and guess who showed their support? None other than Sabrina Carpenter. The Espresso singer commented, “Congratulations, my angel,” along with three white hearts.

On February 28, Lisa shared a post about her debut album with the caption: “ALTER EGO IS OFFICIALLY OUT NOW. I can’t believe my album is finally here!!!! I’m so happy that it’s yours now. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

It seems Sabrina Carpenter is truly rooting for Lisa. Now that’s a friendship the audience would love to see!

Alter Ego features 15 new tracks, with collaborations from Megan Thee Stallion, Future, Tyla, and more. The album highlights Lisa’s unique side, channeling different personas: Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Unni, and Speedi.

During an interaction with Sean Evans on Hot Ones, Lisa explained, “It represents five characters of me as well. I feel connected to them.” She continued, “It feels like I can express myself in a different version of me, and it’s fun. I can’t wait for my fans to listen to this album, enjoy it, and see a different side of LISA.”

The track list for Alter Ego features a diverse mix of collaborations and solo tracks. It opens with Born Again featuring Doja Cat and RAYE, setting the tone with powerful vocals. Other collaborations include New Woman with ROSALÍA, FXCK UP THE WORLD with Future, and Rapunzel with Megan Thee Stallion, each track showcasing distinct styles.

Rockstar and Elastigirl add intensity, while Thunder and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) offer smooth, sultry vibes. Tracks like When I’m With You featuring Tyla, BADGRRRL, and Lifestyle explore themes of confidence, while Chill and Dream bring a more introspective energy. The album closes with solo versions of FXCK UP THE WORLD (Vixi) and Rapunzel (Kiki).

Looking ahead, the K-pop star is set to perform at the 2025 Academy Awards, which will be held on March 3, 2025 (IST), at the Dolby Theatre in California. Outside of music, LISA made her acting debut in the hit HBO Original series The White Lotus season 3.