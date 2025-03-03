Oscars: When Choi Woo Shik got goofy with his Academy Award for Parasite and did THIS

The 97th Academy Awards, held on March 2, at California's Dolby Theatre, was a star-studded affair, including attendance of top South Korean celebrities like BLACKPINK's Lisa and former SF9 member Rowoon. The growing presence of Korean talent at the Oscars is a trend that has been gaining momentum over the past five years. It's a streak that began with the historic win of Parasite in 2020, which became the first Korean film to take home the prestigious award.

Parasite won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, marking a groundbreaking moment in K-cinema. That takes us back to the iconic moment of Choi Woo Shik flaunting his Oscars award at the event, while being the cutest photobomber. The cast members of the film were thrilled at the achievement, with Choi Woo Shik, who played the character of Kim Ki Woo in the film, expressing the excitement in his own little way. Just like the other award winners, he flaunted the trophy on-screen during their moment.

However, that wasn't enough for the South Korean actor. He wanted to flex a little more and did during an ABC News reporter's coverage of the post-Oscars partiers. While she was delivering her piece to camera, Choi Woo Shik and his Parasite cast members were passing by, however, he popped into her frame, showed his trophy with a bright smile and then quickly took off. His cute little cameo made the reporter break character for a while, as she wished him, "Congrats, congrats!" She then said, "A little cameo by some of the Parasite winners".

It's been five years since the iconic Choi Woo Shik Oscars moment, however, it is still talked about. With the Oscar season being back, many fans have reshared the clip of the unforgettable moment. The actor is currently basking on the success of his latest Netflix series, Melo Movie, also starring Park Bo Young. Released on Valentine's Day, this romance drama follows the poignant journey of two individuals with vastly different personalities as they navigate love, life, and their shared experiences of past trauma, ultimately finding solace and hope for a brighter future together.