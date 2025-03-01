Park Bo Young reacts to dating rumors with Melo Movie co-star Choi Woo Shik following hand holding in Paris update

Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik sent fans into a frenzy after sharing romantic photos from their Paris getaway on February 28, 2025. The pictures, taken in January during their attendance at the Ami Paris Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Show, sparked dating rumors as fans swooned over the actors' off-screen chemistry. Park Bo Young promptly addressed the speculations on the same day, making things clear for the eager fans

The post was captioned as "Melo Movie", in an attempt to keep things professional. However, it couldn't stop fans from making comments like "his girl", "how tf am I supposed to move on from this", "Why am I so happy", etc. Some observant fans even pointed out that Choi Woo Shik previously configured his account in a way that didn't allow collaborative posts. However, he changed the settings to share the pictures along with Park Bo Young.

This additional detail further fueled the excitement, thereby intensifying speculation among fans that the two might be romantically involved in real life. However, Park Bo Young took to Bubble to set things straight regarding the matter. She mentioned that the two of them thought about the photo post when they visited Paris before the airing of their drama. It was a parting gift from their side for the fans who have watched and supported Melo Movie. She wrote, "I hope you think that Gyeom and Mu Bi (the show's characters) are living happily like this."

She made a request to the fans– "Please remember us beautifully in your heart! I feel the same way." The photos of the actors included the two holding hands while crossing a road and also while taking a sidewalk. They also happily smiled at the camera present in the other side of the road. They also enjoyed the stunning view of Paris and looked at each other intently in another pic. Park Bo Young was also seen resting her head on Choi Woo Shik's shoulder, showcasing their comfort and familiarity with each other.