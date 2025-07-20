BLACKPINK's Rosé leads July 2025 Girl Group Member rankings with IVE's Jang Wonyoung trailing, know Top 30
BLACKPINK’s Rosé leads this month’s brand reputation chart with a sharp rise in score. Meanwhile, Jang Wonyoung and Jennie secure the next top spots.
BLACKPINK’s Rosé has taken the top spot in the July 2025 brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members. The list was released by the Korean Business Research Institute. Based on data collected from June 20 to July 20, Rosé earned a brand reputation index of 5,886,074. This represents an impressive 85.69% increase compared to the previous month.
Her keyword analysis included terms such as “JUMP,” “APT.,” and “Bruno Mars,” suggesting strong buzz from recent promotional content. Related phrases like “prove” and “one-of-a-kind” reflect her standout individuality and influence.
Rosé also received a 94.80% positive sentiment score. It highlights her wide approval among fans and media alike.
IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and BLACKPINK’s Jennie hold strong
Holding steady in second place, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung continues to dominate the girl group member landscape with a brand index of 5,680,023. Known for her frequent brand collaborations and consistent media exposure, her staying power remains solid.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie landed in third place this month with a brand index of 5,362,305. Whether it’s her music, public image, or high-profile appearances, Jennie remains a consistent trendsetter.
An Yu Jin and Lisa round out the Top 5
In fourth place is IVE’s An Yu Jin, who scored 3,519,244 in brand reputation. She maintains strong momentum thanks to her rising popularity and frequent stage appearances.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa made a significant jump this month. She secured fifth place with a brand index of 3,462,467, which reflects an impressive 249.80% increase from June.
July 2025 Top 30 girl group members
The top 10 features multiple entries from both BLACKPINK, IVE, and aespa. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and IVE’s Leeseo, Liz, and Rei all rank prominently. aespa’s Giselle and Winter, Girl’s Day’s Bang Minah, and ITZY’s Yuna also secured places in the upper rankings. Take a look at the top 30 individual girl group members in the July 2025 brand reputation rankings:
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé
- IVE’s Jang Won Young
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- IVE’s An Yu Jin
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- aespa’s Giselle
- aespa’s Winter
- Girl’s Day’s Bang Minah
- ITZY’s Yuna
- IVE’s Leeseo
- TWICE’s Mina
- IVE’s Liz
- Red Velvet’s Irene
- ITZY’s Chaeryeong
- IVE’s Rei
- Red Velvet’s Joy
- Red Velvet’s Wendy
- aespa’s Ningning
- ITZY’s Ryujin
- Red Velvet’s Yeri
- NMIXX’s Sullyoon
- TWICE’s Momo
- TWICE’s Jihyo
- TWICE’s Chaeyoung
- TWICE’s Dahyun
- TWICE’s Jeongyeon
- TWICE’s Sana
- Girl’s Day’s Sojin
- LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura
