IU calls When Life Gives You Tangerines' co-star Park Bo Gum 'admirable'; reveals THIS incident left an impression on her

The romance drama When Life Gives You Tangerines recently wrapped up its successful run worldwide. Following its conclusion, leads IU and Park Bo Gum have been making the rounds in post-premiere interviews, sharing exciting behind-the-scenes stories from the drama's filming. On April 18, IU appeared on the YouTube show, Park Eun Ha’s Exchange and shared interesting insights into Park Bo Gum's real-life personality, recalling a memorable on-set incident.

IU shared an incident that took place while she and Park Bo Gum were with the child actors on the filming spot. During then, Park Bo Gum's sweet but strict personality came to IU's notice, which made him even more likable. The actress shared, "One of the child actors, a very young one, repeated a bad word that seemed like they had just heard it somewhere and remembered it, probably without knowing what it meant. It wasn’t a terribly bad word, but still inappropriate." Park Bo Gum's way of dealing with the issue left a mark on IU.

As per her, it was the only time she "saw him speak without his usual smile," showcasing his recognition of the gravity of the matter. She mentioned, "Bo Gum gently put his hands on the kid’s shoulders and said, ‘Do you know what that word means? Promise me you won’t say that again, okay?’ That really left an impression on me." It shows how Park Bo Gum was actually quite like his When Life Gives You Tangerines character Yang Gwan Sik, in terms of setting up a positive example for others.

IU appreciated him by calling him "not only a good person but also a very clear and principled one." According to her, "he always makes sound judgments, and I really felt that as someone the same age as him." IU also revealed his hard working and resilient side, by talking about his sunshiney energy on the set. She stated, "No matter how unwell he was, he always reassured everyone that he was okay and helped keep the mood light."

Not just IU, several of Park Bo Gum's co-stars and industry acquaintances have talked about his gentlemanly demeanor on numerous occasions, making fans feel that no one could have been a better fit for an endearing role like Yang Gwan Sik.

