Park Bo Young-Park Hyung Sik reignite dating rumors as she clarifies picking Melo Movie's Choi Woo Shik as best partner

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik are known to be close acquaintances and have even sparked dating rumors since working together in the 2013 series Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. However, the actress did not pick him as her best co-star from among Wooga squad (Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, and Park Hyung Sik) at her latest series, Melo Movie's press conference, as reported by K-media Wikitree on February 12.

The issue was brought up during her interview with Top Star News on February 18 at Jongno-gu, Seoul, and her reply made fans gush. She picked her Melo Movie co-star Choi Woo Shik as her ideal co-star because he was around the same age as her, and thus, she felt more comfortable around him. However, because of her good relations with Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young called him immediately after the press conference and clarified herself, leaving no room for misunderstanding. She mentioned in the interview that she told the actor over call, "I didn't mean it like that."

As per her, Park Hyung Sik wasn't offended at all; instead, he was understanding of her and assured her of that by saying, "I know, I know". He was most likely to watch the conference because of his close bond with both Choi Woo Shik and her. So, being considerate of his feelings, she clarified herself beforehand. After she opened up about her thoughtful act during the interview, it again sparked speculation about a possible romance between the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon leads. Fans recall their heart-fluttering romance in the drama and say, "nothing beats their chemistry in Strong Girl tbh...it was so natural".

Advertisement

Some fans even expressed desires of seeing the two get married in real life. While they are waiting for the reunion of the two actors, they are also gushing over how great she looks on-screen with Choi Woo Shik. Melo Movie has been receiving a great response from viewers since its release on Valentine's Day.