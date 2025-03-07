Park Hyung Sik’s Buried Hearts new clip features BTS song; fans say, 'making sure Woo Shik doesn’t mess up' before V again

The Wooga Squad, known for their close-knit friendship and playful interactions, has once again become the center of attention. This time, it wasn’t through a public appearance or a social media post from the members themselves, but through an SBS Instagram post promoting Park Hyung Sik’s latest drama, Buried Hearts. The unexpected connection between the drama’s promotional content and the squad has sparked waves of amusement among fans.

On March 5, 2025, SBS shared a creative Instagram video featuring a 4x4 grid of Park Hyung Sik’s expressions from Buried Hearts. What made the post stand out was the choice of background music: BTS’ Blood Sweat & Tears. Each of Hyung Sik’s expressions was cleverly synchronized with the lyrics “blood,” “sweat,” and “tears,” creating an amusing and visually engaging effect. While the edit itself was well-received by drama enthusiasts, it was the deeper connection to the Wooga Squad that took fans by surprise and added an extra layer of humor to the post.

Advertisement

For longtime followers of the Wooga Squad, the use of Blood Sweat & Tears instantly brought back memories of a humorous incident involving Choi Woo Shik. In a past interaction that became a widely shared meme, Choi Woo Shik hilariously forgot the lyrics to the song multiple times, much to the amusement of his friends and fans.

The moment became an inside joke within the group and has since been referenced numerous times, making the choice of this song in the Buried Hearts promotional video feel like an unintentional but hilarious callback to that moment.

The post did more than just entertain fans; it also fueled fresh speculation about BTS’ Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V. Some fans began wondering whether the unexpected use of Blood Sweat & Tears was a subtle hint that V might be making a surprise cameo in Buried Hearts. Given the deep friendship between Park Hyung Sik and V, along with their shared history in the acting world through the drama Hwarang, such a possibility wasn’t entirely far-fetched in the eyes of hopeful fans.

Advertisement

Others speculated that V could potentially sign with Park Hyung Sik’s agency after completing his military service to explore more acting opportunities. However, as exciting as these theories were, they remain purely fan-driven speculation. As of now, there has been no official confirmation of V taking on any acting roles in the near future.

Currently, V is on hiatus from entertainment activities as he fulfills his mandatory military service, which is scheduled to conclude in June 2025. While his acting debut in Hwarang was well-received, he has primarily focused on his music career with BTS and as a solo artist since then. Whether he will return to acting remains uncertain, but that hasn’t stopped fans from expressing their hopes of seeing him on screen again, especially in a project alongside his Wooga Squad friends.

The Wooga Squad has long been admired for their deep friendship, which extends beyond professional collaborations. Their bond was first formed in 2016 when Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and V worked together on the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The trio quickly became close, and their friendship later expanded to include Choi Woo Shik and musician Peakboy.