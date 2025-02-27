Park Hyung Sik wants BTS' V to take revenge for him, says TWICE's Nayeon will ‘take better care if…’

Buried Hearts actor Park Hyung Sik recently appeared on TWICE Nayeon's special show, TRICK KODE. During the episode, he participated in a fun guessing game where both the host and the guest have to identify a few celebrities' names through text. Without hesitation, Nayeon asked Park Hyung Sik to name three of his close friends, and he immediately mentioned Park Shin Hye, Han Hyo Joo, and BTS' V. Park Hyung Sik didn’t win the guessing game.

During the show, TWICE’s Nayeon playfully asked if she can be friends with them. While Park Hyung Sik didn’t respond immediately, he proved that actions speak louder than words. Keeping his promise, the Buried Hearts actor later took to Instagram to share a short note of appreciation for Nayeon’s show. Tagging BTS’ V, he wrote:"If you let them know you are my friend, they will take better care of you. @thv, I’m definitely not recommending this to you just because I lost. I think you can win and avenge me!"

He also shared that he had a fantastic time on the show and encouraged his fans to show lots of love for his ongoing series, Buried Hearts, as well as for Nayeon’s show. During the game show, Nayeon asked Park Hyung Sik to put in a good word for her to his friends—and of course, he delivered.

As a proud member of the Wooga Squad, Park Hyung Sik shares a close bond with BTS’ V, and whenever their interactions come to light, they never fail to grab attention. This time is no different. One fan said, "Pleaaaaaase make it happen!" Another is convinced Park Hyung Sik has already set things in motion, writing, "Wow, he did it!" And one more fan confidently declares, "Taehyung will be a guest and win!" While fans appreciate his thoughtful gesture, the bigger buzz sweeping across social media is the burning question: When will BTS’ V appear on Nayeon’s show and take revenge? Only time will tell.

For the unversed, the Wooga Squad consists of 5 members - Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy, and BTS' V and they share a close and unbreakable bond.