'Chance to meet ARMY': BTS' V personally confirms he did not attend J-Hope's solo concert; says he's sad about it

From February 28 to March 2, BTS’ J-Hope delivered three electrifying concerts at the KSPO Dome in Seoul as part of his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour. The event marked his first solo concert series since completing his military service, and he did not disappoint. However, the excitement wasn’t limited to just his performances; rumors about a surprise BTS member appearance quickly went viral. But fans soon got their answer when the member himself addressed the rumors.

On February 28, the opening night of the concert series, social media erupted with excitement after a photo began circulating online, allegedly showing BTS’ V at the KSPO Dome. The image depicted a person in a military uniform, with their face mostly covered by a scarf and hat, standing near the concert venue while holding a phone. Given that V is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, the resemblance was enough to spark a wave of excitement among ARMY, with many convinced that he had attended the concert in secret to support J-Hope.

As the speculation spread, fans excitedly debated the possibility. Many celebrated the idea of V taking time out of his military duties to be there for J-Hope, while others took a more cautious approach, noting that there was no clear evidence beyond those face-covered images. Despite the uncertainty, the idea of a BTS reunion at the concert fueled an emotional response among fans who have missed seeing the group together. However, as the night progressed, no further images or videos surfaced confirming V’s presence. The lack of additional proof led some to question the authenticity of the claim, though many still held onto hope.

Finally, on March 3, one day after the concert series ended, V himself took to Weverse to put an end to the rumors. He wrote, "Jung Hoseok, I've seen you in I LIVE ALONE. I'm Jung Hogam. I'm so sad that I can't go to the concert. It's an opportunity to see ARMY," directly addressing the speculation. His post confirmed that he had not been at the concert, dispelling the rumors once and for all. While V’s physical presence was missed, his message made it clear that he was still supporting J-Hope from afar.

It’s understandable to miss V, but there’s no need for regrets as he’ll be discharged from the military in just three months, returning to fans in June. Until then, let’s focus on enjoying J-Hope’s incredible solo concerts ahead!