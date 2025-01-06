Park Seo Joon confirms lead role in new rom-com drama Waiting for Gyeongdo; Won Ji An still in talks

On January 6, the production team of Waiting for Gyeongdo confirmed the 'king of on-screen romance', Park Seo Joon, to be cast as the male lead of the romance comedy. He was offered the role by director Im Hyun last year, as reported by TV Daily on July 8, 2024. His team had been considering the role ever since.

About Waiting for Gyeongdo

This rom-com series is about Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (actress not confirmed), who meet during their college days and fall in love with each other in their twenties. However, they part ways and later, in a surprising twist of fate, reunite at a pivotal moment of their lives. This feel-good drama will include flashbacks of the on-and-off relationship of the two back in their youth and their present-day dynamics with each other.

Acclaimed director Im Hyun Wook and renowned screenwriter Yoo Young Ah have teamed up for the exciting new project, with the production set to begin once the full cast is confirmed. Its broadcast schedule will also be announced thereafter.

Waiting for Gyeongdo Female Lead

Squid Game 2 fame Won Ji An has been offered the role of the female lead of Waiting for Gyeongdo, as per a January 3 report of Donga.com. Her agency, Hiin Entertainment responded to the claims saying, “Waiting for Gyeongdo is a project that Won Ji An is currently reviewing her casting offer for.” After Won Ji An's intense role as Se Mi/Player 380 in Squid Game 2, seeing her romancing Park Seo Joon on-screen would be interesting.

Park Seo Joon's Latest Acting Project

Park Seo Joon impressed viewers with his last role in the second season of Gyeongseong Creature, released on September 27, 2024. He portrayed the fearless Jang Tae Sang, who fought malicious creatures to save humanity, along with Yoon Chae Ok (Han So Hee) in the fantasy horror thriller series. Park Seo Joon is best known for his works in Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018), Itaewon Class (2020), and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016–2017). With such roles, he has established himself as one of the top-rated K-drama actors in the industry.

His widespread fame has even led him to the doors of Hollywood. He debuted in the industry with his role as Prince Yan in MCU's 2023 action-adventure movie, The Marvels. Although his screen time was brief, fans were thrilled to see his remarkable progress from being a domestic actor to representing South Korea in the global sphere.

