Park Seo Joon says Kim Soo Hyun helped him sign with agency after military; reveals Choi Woo Shik's involvement in landing Parasite role.

Actor Park Seo Joon promoting his latest project Geyongseong Creature, recently opened up about his journey in the entertainment industry during an episode of Jung Jae Hyung's talk show, Fairy Jaehyung. He shared behind-the-scenes stories of how connections and a bit of luck helped shape his career, including how Kim Soo Hyun and Choi Woo Shik played a role at critical moments.

After completing his military service, Park Seo Joon was at a crossroads in his career. Reflecting on that challenging time, he explained that he felt really lost and felt the need to start from scratch. However, a fortuitous connection led to a breakthrough: through a friend of a friend, he was introduced to Kim Soo Hyun, who helped him secure a meeting with an agency. “Kim Soo Hyun was happy to make the connection for me,” Park Seo Joon recalled, appreciating his friend's gesture. Despite signing with a well-known agency, he faced the harsh reality of auditioning against thousands of aspiring actors, struggling to find opportunities in a fiercely competitive industry.

The actor also discussed his friendship and frequent collaborations with Choi Woo Shik. Park Seo Joon shared a humorous anecdote about how Choi played a part in his casting for Bong Joon Ho's acclaimed film, Parasite. When director Bong Joon Ho jokingly asked Choi Woo Shik which actor he would like to "trample on", in a playful sense of defeating or outshining, Choi Woo Shik cheekily replied, "Of course, it's Park Seo Joon." This light-hearted suggestion contributed to Park Seo Joon's involvement in the Oscar-winning film, which became a turning point in his career.

Park Seo Joon also touched upon his experience with variety shows, notably Youn’s Kitchen, where his popularity soared. Although he had been steadily building his acting portfolio, it was his appearances on the hit reality show that truly propelled him into the spotlight. “I was flooded with advertisement offers after Youn's Kitchen,” he revealed, admitting with a touch of humor that it was slightly bittersweet. “It saddened me a bit because I had already been acting for a while, but it’s variety shows that get you ad endorsements.”

Through candid stories and humor, Park Seo Joon highlighted the importance of friendships, seizing opportunities, and persevering in an industry known for its ups and downs.

