Park Seo Joon shares pic of bestie Son Heung Min's signed Tottenham jersey and heartfelt message: 'Never change our friendship...'

Park Seo Joon and Son Heung Min are proof that friendships can cross boundaries. The talented actor and renowned soccer player have been besties for a long time, often attending and supporting each other's events. Park Seo Joon's presence in the stands during Son Heung Min's 2025 UEFA triumph was a testament to their strong bond. A signed jersey with a sincere message from the footballer followed, showcasing his appreciation.

Advertisement

Son Heung Min gifts Tottenham jersey to Park Seo Joo

Park Seo Joon not only attended the final game of UEFA Euro 2025 but also showed his love towards Son Heung Min by celebrating the latter's tournament win with a tight hug. Following that, the Tottenham Hotspur captain gifted the actor a signed jersey of his along with a sweet message showcasing his appreciation for Park Seo Joon's presence on his special day. The letter read, "I was so happy to share such an honorable moment with you."

He further wrote, "I’ll never forget the time we spent together — let’s never change our friendship." The letter conveys the footballer's deep appreciation for Park Seo Joon's presence in his life, highlighting the importance of their friendship. He cherishes the memories they've made together, including them being able to celebrate his historic feat of being the first Tottenham skipper to lift a European trophy in 40 years.

Advertisement

He promised to always support Park Seo Joon, signing off with a term of endearment, "hyung" (older male), which reflects his respect and closeness with the actor. The letter mentioned, "Always stay healthy, and know that I’ll be rooting for you more than anyone. Love you, hyung."

Park Seo Joon's reaction to Son Hueng Min's jersey and message

The Waiting for Gyeongdo actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the No. 7 jersey with great pride. He shared his gratitude on receiving such a precious gift and wrote a heartfelt caption, stating, “It’s an honor to be living in the same era (as you).” It shows that both of them value their bond and hope for it to remain unchanged in the future.

ALSO READ: UEFA Final: Park Seo Joon celebrates bestie Son Heung Min's win with passionate hug amid latter's GF extortion case