Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young's The Judge from Hell confirms season 2 production, gets honored at NY film festival

The dark fantasy drama The Judge from Hell captivated audiences with its intriguing plot, outstanding performances, and undeniable chemistry between the leads. The story's concept of the devil eliminating bad guys and establishing justice resonated with viewers. The ending, however, left many questions unanswered, intentionally setting the stage for a potential second season. The wait is finally over as Season 2 is officially on its way!

The news was confirmed by the showrunner of The Judge from Hell and the CCO of production house Studio S on May 23. The gripping drama was recently honoured with a bronze at the New York Festivals Storytellers Gala 2025, where the CCO shared the interesting update at the end of his thanksgiving speech. He said, “We will be back soon with Season 2. As long as the law is unfair, The Judge from Hell will never stop.”

The statement can be taken to be a little hint to the content of the next instalment as well. At the end of Season 1 we saw Kang Bit Na (Park Shin Hye) talking to an unknown person, potentially making a decision about her future. She could choose to become human and be with Han Da On (Kim Jae Young), foregoing her power and role in Hell. Alternatively, she could take her rightful place as Bael's heir and continue her duties as a judge, potentially even traveling between Hell and Earth.

However, the CCO's statement indicated a strong possibility of the latter. Kang Bit Na is most likely to uphold the law, using her powers. Fans have also been robbed of the romance the leads deserved and a second season might just be the perfect opportunity to fill that void. Fans were thrilled at the unexpected announcement, with many expressing disbelief at the happening.

