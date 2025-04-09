Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Jae Young to lead new rom-com by Soundtrack #1 writer; know character details

Actors Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Jae Young confirmed their next exciting roles, as reported by K-media outlet Daily Sports on April 9.



The two are to star as leads in the rom-com New Analects (working title), penned by the same screenwriter behind the Disney+ drama Soundtrack #1. The upcoming series promises an intriguing plot and an 'opposites attract' trope. With the talented actress and the rising star Kim Jae Young teaming up, expectations are high for a standout performance.

The information regarding actors' participation in the exciting project was shared by industry insiders to the media. New Analects (Korean title: 뉸어) combines the philosophical teachings of The Analects or Sayings of Confucius with a romantic comedy twist. It tells the story of Yeon Soo (played by Nam Ji Hyun), who was raised in an extremely conservative family. She is a marketing company employee, who has lived her life upholding traditional chastity. Her life will take a dramatic turn after an unexpected encounter with a man who sells sex toys (played by Kim Jae Young).

As they get to know each other, they will have an unconventional yet heartwarming journey of growth together. The upcoming TVING drama is a 12-episode romantic comedy helmed by director Kim Ye Ji. The filmmaker is well-known for presenting the 2022 JTBC one-act drama A Woman Who Buys Unhappiness. He will be joined by talented scriptwriter Ahn Sae Bom, who wrote Disney+'s 4-episode mini-drama Soundtrack #1. New Analects' filming is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2025.

Its production duties will be handled by Gline, a subsidiary of Kakao Entertainment, and the drama is currently in negotiations for domestic OTT broadcasting rights. The lead cast, Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Jae Young, previously worked together in 100 Days My Prince. The news of their reunion generated significant buzz among fans. Kim Jae Young has solidified his status as a talented actor with his lead role in the dark fantasy drama The Judge from Hell. Nam Ji Hyun, on the other hand, gave two decades of her life to the entertainment industry. Debuting in 2004, she impressed with roles in Good Partner, Little Women and Suspicious Partner.

