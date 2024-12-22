2024 SBS Drama Awards Full Winners List: Jang Nara takes Daesang, Park Shin Hye-Kim Jae Young grab couple honor and more

The 2024 SBS Drama Awards was held on December 21. The nominees were announced a few weeks ago. They were selected based on their performances in the broadcast channel's dramas in 2024. On this day, Jang Nara, Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Nam Gil, and more talents won big at the ceremony.

On December 21, SBS announced the winners of this year's awards ceremony.

Check the full list of winners here:

SBS Drama of the Year: Connection

Daesang (Grand Prize): Jang Nara (Good Partner)

Best Couple: Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young (The Judge From Hell)

Director’s Award: Park Shin Hye (The Judge From Hell)

Top Excellence Award (Specialized Genre or Action Miniseries): Ahn Bo Hyun (Flex X Cop), Jeon Mi Do (Connection)

Top Excellence Award (Multi-Season Series): Kim Nam Gil (The Fiery Priest 2), Lee Ha Nee (The Fiery Priest 2)

Top Excellence Award (Human or Fantasy Miniseries): Kim Jae Young (The Judge From Hell), Nam Ji Hyun (Good Partner)

Excellence Award (Specialized Genre or Action Miniseries): Kwak Si Yang (Flex X Cop), Park Ji Hyun (Flex X Cop)

Excellence Award (Human or Fantasy Miniseries): Kim Jun Han (Good Partner), P.O (Good Partner), Kim Ah Young (The Judge From Hell)

Excellence Award (Multi-Season Series): Kim Sung Kyun (The Fiery Priest 2), Sung Joon (The Fiery Priest 2), BIBI (The Fiery Priest 2), Lee Yu Bi (The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection)

Advertisement

Best Teamwork Award: Good Partner

Best Performance Award: Lee Kyu Han (The Judge From Hell), Han Jae Yi (Good Partner)

Best New Actor: Kang Sang Jun (Flex X Cop), Kim Shin Bi (Flex X Cop), Seo Bum June (The Fiery Priest 2), Kim Min Ju (Connection), Yuju (The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection)

Best Young Actor: Moon Woo Jin (The Fiery Priest 2), Yuna (Good Partner)

Best Supporting Actor (Human or Fantasy Miniseries): Kim In Kwon (The Judge From Hell), Ji Seung Hyun (Good Partner), Kim Jae Hwa (The Judge From Hell), Kim Hye Hwa (The Judge From Hell)

Best Supporting Actor (Multi-Season Series): Seo Hyun Woo (The Fiery Priest 2), Shim Yi Young (The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection)

Best Supporting Actor (Specialized Genre or Action Miniseries): Kwon Yool (Connection), Kim Kyung Nam (Connection), Yoon Sa Bong (Connection), Jung Yoo Min (Connection)

Scene Stealer Award: Go Kyu Pil (The Fiery Priest 2), Ahn Chang Hwan (The Fiery Priest 2)

Advertisement

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kim Young Ok (The Judge From Hell)

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho almost debuted as K-pop idol? When the Stars Gossip actor revealed being scouted thrice by THIS big agency