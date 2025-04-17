Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah's Dear Hongrang confirms May 16 premiere with first poster and teaser release

A spellbinding new mystery romance is on the horizon for Netflix viewers around the world. Dear Hongrang, based on the best-selling novel by acclaimed author Jang Da Hye, is preparing for its much-anticipated premiere on May 16, promising a thrilling blend of suspense, emotion, and historical intrigue.

Set against the backdrop of the Joseon Dynasty, Dear Hongrang follows the powerful and influential Min family, whose lives are shattered when their young son, Hongrang, mysteriously vanishes without a trace. Twelve years later, a man claiming to be the long-lost heir reappears, sending shockwaves through the family and society at large. Although most of the Min family accepts his return with open arms, one person remains unconvinced: his half-sister, Jae Yi.

Advertisement

Bringing this complex tale to life are two of Korea’s most celebrated actors: Lee Jae Wook stars as the enigmatic Hongrang, marking a much-anticipated return to the historical drama genre, while Jo Bo Ah portrays the sharp-witted and determined Jae Yi, whose suspicions about her supposed brother drive the heart of the story. The newly released poster features Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah face-to-face, with the words "Your hidden secrets, your unspoken truth" boldly written across it.

The recently released teaser trailer offers a chilling glimpse into the intense atmosphere of Dear Hongrang. Hongrang’s sudden return ignites a cascade of emotions and conflicts within the Min family. His mother, Min Yeon Eui, played by Uhm Ji Won, is overwhelmed by maternal love and grief; his father, Shim Yeol Guk, portrayed by Park Byung Eun, the stern patriarch of the family, grapples with his own doubts; while Mu Jin, played by Jung Ga Ram, Hongrang’s adopted brother, must navigate the complicated family dynamics that follow.

Advertisement

However, it is Jae Yi who refuses to be swayed by appearances or sentiment. Unshaken in her conviction that the man who claims to be her brother is an impostor, Jae Yi decides to uncover the truth, setting the stage for a tense psychological battle.

Adding to the tension, Hongrang’s return coincides with a series of unsettling events in the village. New cases of child abductions, eerily similar to Hongrang’s own disappearance 12 years earlier, begin to surface. Whispers and superstitions spread, casting a shadow over the Min family and deepening the mystery at the heart of the story.

Moreover, Dear Hongrang is helmed by director Kim Hong Sun, celebrated for his work on Netflix’s Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. Known for his expert handling of tension and character-driven stories, Kim brings a sophisticated cinematic vision to the series. Fans can expect breathtaking period visuals, rich character development, and edge-of-your-seat suspense as Dear Hongrang unfolds over its episodes.

Advertisement

Are you excited to see Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah in Dear Hongrang? With Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah leading the cast in the upcoming drama Dear Hongrang, fans are eagerly anticipating the show. How about you? Are you ready for their on-screen chemistry, or is this not your cup of tea? Vote and let us know your thoughts! Yes, I’m a huge fan of both! Curious to see their chemistry together. Not really, not my type of show.

ALSO READ: Dear Hongrang: Lee Jae Wook is a focused warrior in Jo Bo Ah starrer Joseon love story; Q2 premiere confirmed