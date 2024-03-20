Name: Physical: 100 season 2

Premiere Date: 19 March, 2024

Creator: Jang Ho Gi

Director: Jang Ho Gi, Lee Jong Il

Writer: Kang Sook Kyung, Jo Geun Ae

Genre: Reality competition. Survival show, Variety show

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Physical: 100 season 2 concept

Much as its name suggests, the show brings together 100 very strong contenders to compete in a series of tough games and challenges set out by the production team. With individual and team rounds, the participants must use their own power and that of their fellow contestants to come out on top.

With 300 million KRW and the pride of winning it all at stake, the show puts forth some of the most ingenious and grueling tests as the hundred tries to protect a statue of their own torso, which they have to smash down if they become one of the eliminated ones! Perfect bodies, national athletes, and varied individuals from all walks of life make Physical: 100 season 2 a highly exciting survival show!

Watch Physical: 100 season 2 trailer

Physical: 100 First Impression

Even as its first season brought on many controversies, some even leading up to court, the anticipation for the renewal of Physical: 100 could not be contained. Season 2 introduced some very strong contenders even before the premiere, adding to the excitement for the release. With a past contestant, well-known YouTubers, national athletes, bodybuilders, MMA fighters, actors, Single’s Inferno alum, and even a K-pop idol as the cast members for this season, it was sure to be a highly viewed release!

Physical: 100 episodes 1 to 4 review

The show starts off with a powerful introduction to its 100 candidates for the top spot. You get to meet everyone from actors to pro-athletes to retired ones and police officers, as well as one very familiar face as a season one contestant: ex-firefighter Hong Bom Seok, who returned to try his hand at the game once again after an early exit last year.

Putting their honor and the power of their training on the line, multiple active sportspersons, as well as retired players, showed up, making it a fun watch right from the get-go as everyone admired each other’s torso statues.

The first pre-quest was a clear masterstroke as everyone hopped on manual treadmills, said to be 1.5 times tougher than the automatic ones, to pick the last one standing- quite literally- as they tried to run the farthest in the allotted time.

On the other hand, the first round was a season one favorite as all 100 competed one-on-one, with the benefit of the pre-quest being their chance to choose the arena to fight. Some fantastic fights later, 50 contestants were eliminated.

Shocking as it was, the real surprise awaited the newly formed 10 teams when a maze awaited them in an endurance-testing and fast-thinking-based game. The fourth episode was brought to a close on a cliffhanger, as expected from the thrill-loving creators of the show. We’re definitely returning to watch what happens next week, and we think you should, too!

