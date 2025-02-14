Queen of Tears star Kim Ji Won offered genius surgeon role in new K-drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia

Medical K-dramas have gained immense popularity and acclaim from viewers lately. Following The Trauma Code, another interesting medical series is set to be produced, and Queen of Tears fame Kim Ji Won has been approached for its lead role. As per South Korean media outlet Newsen, the actress was offered the role on February 14, and her agency reacted to the news.

As per her agency, HighZium Studio, the actress was indeed approached with the lead role and she was in talks regarding the same. As Newsen, a representative of her agency, said, "Kim Ji Won is positively considering appearing in the drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia." If the Love Scout actress confirms her role in the upcoming drama, she will be seen playing the role of Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon living in hiding. Unlike conventional medical dramas with straightforward narratives, this story takes a unique approach by incorporating a significant crime element.

In the series, Gye Soo Jung has exiled herself to keep her secret life hidden from public notice. She is not just an efficient doctor but also knows how to use her skills to fight corruption and all things evil. Kim Ji Won, who is known for her diverse, bold roles, might be a perfect fit for the upcoming drama. Previously, she impressed as a soldier in Descendants of the Sun; as a seemingly stoic but secretly soft-hearted CEO in Queen of Tears, and as an anchor-aspirant in Fight for My Way.

She won over audiences with her last role as Hong Hae In in Queen of Tears, starring opposite Kim Soo Hyun. Through her immense willpower and the love and support of her husband, she battles an almost fatal disease in the drama. The actress has been a part of unconventional roles and Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia might be the perfect next project for her.